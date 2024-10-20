Extinctions quiz #2 Flashcards
Extinctions quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Which of the following could result in the extinction of a species? A) Competition B) Environmental changes C) Catastrophic events D) All of the above
D) All of the above. Extinction can result from competition, environmental changes, and catastrophic events.Which of the following likely best describes why most of these species went extinct? A) Lack of food B) Habitat destruction C) Catastrophic environmental events D) Predation
C) Catastrophic environmental events. Mass extinctions are often caused by catastrophic events like volcanic activity or meteorite impacts.Extinction should always be combined with which of the following? A) Conservation efforts B) Biodiversity loss C) Habitat restoration D) Climate change
B) Biodiversity loss. Extinction events lead to a significant loss in biodiversity.Which of the following poses the greatest risk for species extinction? A) Natural disasters B) Human activity C) Predation D) Disease
B) Human activity. The current potential sixth extinction is driven by human activities such as pollution and habitat loss.Which scenario would most likely result in the extinction of one or more species? A) Introduction of a new predator B) Stable climate conditions C) Increase in food supply D) Expansion of habitat
A) Introduction of a new predator. New predators can lead to competition and extinction of existing species.Which of the following is part of a clade believed to have died out? A) Birds B) Non-avian dinosaurs C) Mammals D) Insects
B) Non-avian dinosaurs. Non-avian dinosaurs went extinct during the Cretaceous extinction event.An extinction cascade results from which of the following? A) Habitat expansion B) Loss of a keystone species C) Increase in biodiversity D) Stable environmental conditions
B) Loss of a keystone species. The extinction of a keystone species can lead to a cascade of extinctions in the ecosystem.What is the impact hypothesis related to the Cretaceous extinction event?
The impact hypothesis suggests that a meteorite struck Earth, causing massive environmental changes leading to the extinction of many species, including non-avian dinosaurs.What is the 'great dying' referring to in the context of extinctions?
The 'great dying' refers to the Permian extinction event, which wiped out approximately 96% of marine species and 70% of terrestrial species due to volcanic activity.What is the potential sixth extinction, and what is driving it?
The potential sixth extinction is believed to be underway due to human activities, with extinction rates far exceeding historical averages.