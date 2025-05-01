Extinctions quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Describe the main events and consequences of the Permian extinction, also known as the 'great dying.' The Permian extinction occurred about 252 million years ago, wiping out about 96% of marine species and 70% of terrestrial species. It was mainly caused by massive volcanic activity, which led to global warming, acid rain, ocean acidification, and low oxygen levels, drastically altering the course of life on Earth.

Why do scientists believe a sixth mass extinction may be occurring now, and what is the primary driver of this event? Scientists believe a sixth mass extinction may be underway because current extinction rates are 10 to 100 times higher than background rates, mainly due to human activities such as habitat loss, pollution, and climate change.

What is the difference between background extinction and mass extinction? Background extinction occurs sporadically at a low rate due to competition or environmental changes, while mass extinction is a catastrophic event that wipes out a large percentage of species across many groups at once.

How many major mass extinction events, known as the 'big five,' have occurred since the Cambrian period? There have been five major mass extinction events, called the 'big five,' since the Cambrian period.

What catastrophic event is believed to have caused the Cretaceous (KT) extinction, and what were its immediate effects? A large meteorite impact near the Yucatan Peninsula caused the Cretaceous extinction, leading to mega tsunamis, worldwide firestorms, and a global winter lasting about three years.