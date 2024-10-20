Skip to main content
Factors Limiting Population Growth exam Flashcards

Factors Limiting Population Growth exam
  • Density Dependent Factors

    Factors whose impact on population growth depends on population density.

  • What are examples of density dependent factors?

    Competition, predation, disease, water availability, waste accumulation, and limited space.

  • Density Independent Factors

    Factors whose impact on population growth is independent of population density.

  • What are examples of density independent factors?

    Natural disasters like hurricanes, floods, wildfires, droughts, earthquakes, temperature extremes, and seasonal changes.

  • Carrying Capacity

    The maximum sustainable population that an area can support at any given time.

  • How do density dependent factors affect population growth?

    Their impact intensifies as population density increases, affecting birth and death rates.

  • How do density independent factors affect population growth?

    They impact populations equally regardless of population density.

  • What is the relationship between population density and mortality rate for density dependent factors?

    As population density increases, the mortality rate also increases.

  • What is the relationship between population density and mortality rate for density independent factors?

    The mortality rate remains constant regardless of population density.

  • Biotic Factors

    Factors associated with living things, often related to density dependent factors.

  • Abiotic Factors

    Factors associated with nonliving things, often related to density independent factors.

  • What happens to resources as population density increases?

    Resources become exhausted and depleted, leading to increased death rates and decreased birth rates.

  • What is the effect of density dependent factors on high density populations?

    They have a higher impact, helping to establish the carrying capacity.

  • What is the effect of density independent factors on population size?

    They can cause sudden and drastic changes in population size.

  • What is the theoretical maximum population an area can sustain called?

    Carrying Capacity (K).

  • What type of factors are usually biotic in nature?

    Density dependent factors.

  • What type of factors are usually abiotic in nature?

    Density independent factors.

  • What is the impact of density dependent factors on low density populations?

    They have a lower impact compared to high density populations.

  • What is the impact of density independent factors on low and high density populations?

    They have equal impacts on both low and high density populations.

  • What is the main difference between density dependent and density independent factors?

    Density dependent factors' impact varies with population density, while density independent factors' impact does not.

  • What graph shape represents the relationship between population density and mortality rate for density dependent factors?

    An upward sloping line.

  • What graph shape represents the relationship between population density and mortality rate for density independent factors?

    A horizontal line.

  • What is the effect of competition on population growth?

    It is a density dependent factor that intensifies as population density increases.

  • What is the effect of natural disasters on population growth?

    They are density independent factors that impact populations equally regardless of density.

  • What does the term 'density independent' imply?

    The impact of the factor does not depend on the population density.

  • What is the role of density independent factors in population dynamics?

    They can cause sudden and drastic changes in population size.