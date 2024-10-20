Factors Limiting Population Growth quiz #2 Flashcards
Factors Limiting Population Growth quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
How does competition limit the number of individuals in populations?
Competition limits population size by reducing resource availability, leading to increased death rates and decreased birth rates as population density increases.What would be limiting factors for plant growth?
Limiting factors for plant growth include resource availability such as water, nutrients, and space, which are density dependent factors.Which of the following is an example of a density-independent limitation on a population? A) Competition B) Disease C) Natural disaster D) Predation
C) Natural disasterWhat limiting factor is impacting the fur seal population the most?
The fur seal population is most impacted by density dependent factors such as competition for resources and predation.Which of the following is the best example of a density-independent factor limiting population size? A) Predation B) Disease C) Earthquake D) Competition
C) EarthquakeWhat is the main difference between density dependent and density independent factors?
Density dependent factors' impact varies with population density, while density independent factors affect populations equally regardless of density.How do density dependent factors relate to carrying capacity?
Density dependent factors help establish carrying capacity by regulating population size as density increases.What type of factors are typically abiotic in nature?
Density independent factors are typically abiotic, such as natural disasters and temperature extremes.Why do density independent factors cause sudden changes in population size?
Density independent factors cause sudden changes because they impact populations equally, regardless of density, often through random ecological events.How do density dependent factors affect high-density populations?
Density dependent factors have a greater impact on high-density populations, intensifying as they approach carrying capacity.