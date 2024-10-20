Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Fermentation A metabolic process that regenerates NAD+ from NADH, allowing glycolysis to continue producing ATP in the absence of oxygen by using an alternative electron acceptor.

Anaerobic Cellular Respiration A process where cells generate energy without oxygen by converting glucose into ATP, producing byproducts like lactic acid or ethanol, and regenerating NAD+ for glycolysis.

Electron Transport Chain A series of protein complexes in the inner mitochondrial membrane that transfer electrons from NADH and FADH2 to oxygen, generating ATP through oxidative phosphorylation.

Nadh A molecule that carries electrons and is oxidized to regenerate NAD+ during fermentation, enabling glycolysis to continue in the absence of oxygen.

Nad+ An essential electron carrier in cellular respiration, it accepts electrons during glycolysis and fermentation, enabling ATP production in the absence of oxygen.

Glycolysis A metabolic pathway that breaks down glucose into pyruvate, producing ATP and NADH, and occurs in the cytoplasm of cells, functioning with or without oxygen.

Pyruvate A key intermediate in cellular respiration, it is the end product of glycolysis and can be further metabolized in the Krebs cycle or reduced during fermentation to regenerate NAD+.

Lactic Acid Fermentation A metabolic process where pyruvate is reduced by NADH to form lactate and regenerate NAD+, enabling glycolysis to continue producing ATP in the absence of oxygen.

Lactate A byproduct of anaerobic respiration where pyruvate is reduced by NADH, regenerating NAD+ and allowing glycolysis to continue, producing a small amount of ATP.

Atp A molecule that stores and transfers energy within cells, primarily produced during cellular respiration, and used to power various cellular processes.

Pyruvate Oxidation The process where pyruvate is converted into acetyl-CoA, producing NADH and CO2, and linking glycolysis to the Krebs cycle in aerobic respiration.

Krebs Cycle A series of chemical reactions in mitochondria that generate ATP, NADH, and FADH2 by oxidizing acetyl-CoA derived from carbohydrates, fats, and proteins.

Chemiosmosis The process where ATP is synthesized using the energy from a proton gradient across a membrane, established by the electron transport chain during cellular respiration.

Redox Reactions A process involving the transfer of electrons between molecules, where one molecule is oxidized (loses electrons) and another is reduced (gains electrons), crucial for energy production in cells.