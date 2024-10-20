Skip to main content
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration exam Flashcards

Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration exam
  • Fermentation

    A process that allows glycolysis to continue producing ATP when oxygen is not available by regenerating NAD+.

  • What is the main purpose of fermentation?

    To regenerate NAD+ so glycolysis can continue producing ATP in the absence of oxygen.

  • Lactic Acid Fermentation

    A type of fermentation where pyruvate is reduced to lactic acid, regenerating NAD+.

  • What happens to pyruvate in lactic acid fermentation?

    It is reduced to lactic acid.

  • Alcohol Fermentation

    A type of fermentation where pyruvate is reduced to ethanol, regenerating NAD+.

  • What is produced in alcohol fermentation?

    Ethanol and NAD+.

  • Anaerobic Respiration

    A process that uses alternative electron acceptors like nitrate or sulfate to generate ATP without oxygen.

  • What are some alternative electron acceptors in anaerobic respiration?

    Nitrate (NO3-) and sulfate (SO4 2-).

  • NAD+

    An electron carrier that is regenerated during fermentation to allow glycolysis to continue.

  • Why is NAD+ important in fermentation?

    It is needed to keep glycolysis running by accepting electrons.

  • Glycolysis

    The first step of cellular respiration that breaks down glucose into pyruvate, producing a small amount of ATP.

  • How many ATP molecules are produced in glycolysis?

    2 ATP molecules.

  • Pyruvate

    The end product of glycolysis that can be further processed in fermentation or cellular respiration.

  • What happens to pyruvate in the absence of oxygen?

    It undergoes fermentation to form either lactic acid or ethanol.

  • Electron Transport Chain

    A series of protein complexes that transfer electrons to generate a large amount of ATP, requiring oxygen as the final electron acceptor.

  • What happens to the electron transport chain without oxygen?

    It gets backed up, stopping ATP production and increasing NADH levels.

  • ATP

    A molecule that stores and transfers energy within cells.

  • How does fermentation affect ATP production?

    It allows a small amount of ATP to be produced by glycolysis in the absence of oxygen.

  • What is the difference between aerobic and anaerobic respiration?

    Aerobic respiration uses oxygen as the final electron acceptor, while anaerobic respiration uses alternative acceptors like nitrate or sulfate.

  • NADH

    An electron carrier that donates electrons to the electron transport chain.

  • What role does NADH play in fermentation?

    It donates electrons to pyruvate, regenerating NAD+.

  • Chemiosmosis

    The process of generating ATP using the energy of an electrochemical gradient and the ATP synthase enzyme.

  • Why can't multicellular organisms rely solely on fermentation?

    Fermentation produces too little ATP to meet the energy needs of multicellular organisms.

  • Krebs Cycle

    A series of reactions that produce electron carriers for the electron transport chain, occurring only in the presence of oxygen.

  • What is the final electron acceptor in aerobic respiration?

    Oxygen.

  • Sulfate (SO4 2-)

    An alternative electron acceptor used in anaerobic respiration.

  • What is the significance of fermentation in muscle cells?

    It allows muscle cells to produce ATP during intense exercise when oxygen is low.

  • Nitrate (NO3-)

    An alternative electron acceptor used in anaerobic respiration.

  • What is the main difference between lactic acid and alcohol fermentation?

    Lactic acid fermentation produces lactic acid, while alcohol fermentation produces ethanol.