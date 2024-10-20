Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration quiz Flashcards
Back
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration quiz
How well do you know this?
1/15
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (15)
- What is the primary function of fermentation in anaerobic respiration?The primary function of fermentation is to recycle NADH to NAD+ for glycolysis.
- Why can't the electron transport chain function without oxygen?Without oxygen, the electron transport chain cannot pass its electrons to oxygen, causing a backup.
- What happens to pyruvate during lactic acid fermentation?Pyruvate is reduced by NADH to form lactic acid and regenerate NAD+.
- How does lactic acid fermentation benefit human muscle cells during exercise?Lactic acid fermentation allows muscles to produce a small amount of ATP when oxygen is low.
- What is the role of NAD+ in glycolysis?NAD+ acts as an electron acceptor, allowing glycolysis to continue.
- What is the end product of lactic acid fermentation?The end product of lactic acid fermentation is lactic acid (or lactate).
- Why is ATP synthase not used in anaerobic respiration?ATP synthase is used in aerobic respiration, not anaerobic respiration.
- What is the main difference between aerobic and anaerobic respiration?Aerobic respiration requires oxygen, while anaerobic respiration does not.
- What is the primary function of both alcohol fermentation and lactic acid fermentation?The primary function is the oxidation of NADH to NAD+ to be reused in glycolysis.
- What happens to NAD+ during glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle?NAD+ is reduced to NADH by gaining high-energy electrons.
- Why is NAD+ essential for glycolysis to function?Without NAD+, glycolysis cannot proceed because there is no electron acceptor.
- What gives yogurt its sour taste?Lactic acid fermentation in bacteria gives yogurt its sour taste.
- What is the role of the electron transport chain in aerobic respiration?The electron transport chain passes electrons to oxygen, producing water and ATP.
- How does fermentation allow glycolysis to continue in the absence of oxygen?Fermentation regenerates NAD+ from NADH, enabling glycolysis to continue.
- What is the final electron acceptor in anaerobic respiration?In anaerobic respiration, the final electron acceptor is not oxygen but another molecule used in fermentation.