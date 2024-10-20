Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary function of fermentation in anaerobic respiration? The primary function of fermentation is to recycle NADH to NAD+ for glycolysis.

Why can't the electron transport chain function without oxygen? Without oxygen, the electron transport chain cannot pass its electrons to oxygen, causing a backup.

What happens to pyruvate during lactic acid fermentation? Pyruvate is reduced by NADH to form lactic acid and regenerate NAD+.

How does lactic acid fermentation benefit human muscle cells during exercise? Lactic acid fermentation allows muscles to produce a small amount of ATP when oxygen is low.

What is the role of NAD+ in glycolysis? NAD+ acts as an electron acceptor, allowing glycolysis to continue.

What is the end product of lactic acid fermentation? The end product of lactic acid fermentation is lactic acid (or lactate).

Why is ATP synthase not used in anaerobic respiration? ATP synthase is used in aerobic respiration, not anaerobic respiration.

What is the main difference between aerobic and anaerobic respiration? Aerobic respiration requires oxygen, while anaerobic respiration does not.

What is the primary function of both alcohol fermentation and lactic acid fermentation? The primary function is the oxidation of NADH to NAD+ to be reused in glycolysis.

What happens to NAD+ during glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle? NAD+ is reduced to NADH by gaining high-energy electrons.

Why is NAD+ essential for glycolysis to function? Without NAD+, glycolysis cannot proceed because there is no electron acceptor.

What gives yogurt its sour taste? Lactic acid fermentation in bacteria gives yogurt its sour taste.

What is the role of the electron transport chain in aerobic respiration? The electron transport chain passes electrons to oxygen, producing water and ATP.

How does fermentation allow glycolysis to continue in the absence of oxygen? Fermentation regenerates NAD+ from NADH, enabling glycolysis to continue.