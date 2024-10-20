Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration quiz #2 Flashcards

What happens during anaerobic cellular respiration?
Anaerobic cellular respiration uses alternative electron acceptors like nitrate or sulfate instead of oxygen, allowing the electron transport chain to function and produce more ATP than fermentation but less than aerobic respiration.
What is the main difference between aerobic respiration and anaerobic respiration?
The main difference is that aerobic respiration uses oxygen as the final electron acceptor, while anaerobic respiration uses alternative electron acceptors like nitrate or sulfate.
The purpose of fermentation is to recycle which of the following: NAD+, ATP, glucose, or pyruvate?
The purpose of fermentation is to recycle NAD+.
What are the two types of anaerobic respiration?
The two types of anaerobic respiration are lactic acid fermentation and alcohol fermentation.
Which of the following statements about obligate anaerobes is correct: They can survive in the presence of oxygen, they require oxygen for survival, they cannot survive in the presence of oxygen, or they can switch between aerobic and anaerobic respiration?
Obligate anaerobes cannot survive in the presence of oxygen.
A cell might perform anaerobic respiration for which of the following reasons: Lack of glucose, lack of oxygen, excess of oxygen, or presence of light?
A cell might perform anaerobic respiration due to a lack of oxygen.
What is the main difference between aerobic and anaerobic respiration?
The main difference is the final electron acceptor: oxygen in aerobic respiration and alternative molecules like nitrate or sulfate in anaerobic respiration.
Which describes lactic acid fermentation: Pyruvate is oxidized to ethanol, pyruvate is reduced to lactic acid, glucose is converted to carbon dioxide, or ATP is produced without glycolysis?
Lactic acid fermentation is when pyruvate is reduced to lactic acid.
Can energy be harvested by the cells from glucose without oxygen?
Yes, energy can be harvested from glucose without oxygen through processes like fermentation and anaerobic respiration.
What is the difference between facultative anaerobes and aerotolerant anaerobes?
Facultative anaerobes can switch between aerobic and anaerobic respiration, while aerotolerant anaerobes do not use oxygen but can survive in its presence.
Why is anaerobic respiration considered less efficient than aerobic respiration?
Anaerobic respiration is less efficient because it produces less ATP compared to aerobic respiration, which uses oxygen as the final electron acceptor.
Which end product of fermentation causes the burning feeling in muscles that are working hard: Ethanol, carbon dioxide, lactic acid, or glucose?
Lactic acid causes the burning feeling in muscles.
In the absence of oxygen, what process allows glycolysis to continue?
In the absence of oxygen, fermentation allows glycolysis to continue by regenerating NAD+.
How is anaerobic respiration different from aerobic respiration?
Anaerobic respiration uses alternative electron acceptors instead of oxygen, resulting in less ATP production compared to aerobic respiration.
Which of these is a product of anaerobic respiration: Oxygen, water, lactic acid, or glucose?
Lactic acid is a product of anaerobic respiration.
What is a key difference between anaerobic respiration and fermentation?
A key difference is that anaerobic respiration uses an electron transport chain with alternative electron acceptors, while fermentation does not use an electron transport chain.
Which of the following accurately states the products of fermentation: ATP and water, lactic acid and NAD+, ethanol and NAD+, or carbon dioxide and oxygen?
Lactic acid and NAD+ or ethanol and NAD+ are products of fermentation.
Why is pyruvate converted to lactate in anaerobic conditions?
Pyruvate is converted to lactate to regenerate NAD+, allowing glycolysis to continue in the absence of oxygen.
What is the difference between aerobic respiration and anaerobic respiration?
The difference lies in the final electron acceptor: oxygen in aerobic respiration and alternative molecules like nitrate or sulfate in anaerobic respiration.
Which of the following correctly describe facultative anaerobes: They require oxygen, they cannot survive in oxygen, they can switch between aerobic and anaerobic respiration, or they only perform fermentation?
Facultative anaerobes can switch between aerobic and anaerobic respiration.
How do organisms generate energy when oxygen is not available?
Organisms generate energy through fermentation or anaerobic respiration when oxygen is not available.
Which step of the cellular respiration pathway can take place in the absence of oxygen?
Glycolysis can take place in the absence of oxygen.
What purpose does fermentation serve?
Fermentation serves to regenerate NAD+ so that glycolysis can continue to produce ATP in the absence of oxygen.
In the absence of oxygen, what happens to the electron transport chain?
In the absence of oxygen, the electron transport chain cannot function, leading to a backup of NADH and a halt in ATP production through oxidative phosphorylation.
In the absence of oxygen, how is ATP produced?
In the absence of oxygen, ATP is produced through glycolysis, with fermentation regenerating NAD+ to allow glycolysis to continue.
How are fermentation and cellular respiration similar?
Both fermentation and cellular respiration begin with glycolysis to break down glucose and produce ATP.
Comparing cellular respiration and lactic acid fermentation, which produces more ATP?
Cellular respiration produces more ATP than lactic acid fermentation.
When oxygen is not present, what process do cells use to produce ATP?
When oxygen is not present, cells use fermentation to produce ATP.
Which one of the following is most likely to lead to anaerobic metabolism: High oxygen levels, low oxygen levels, high glucose levels, or low glucose levels?
Low oxygen levels are most likely to lead to anaerobic metabolism.
What can be produced by cells that use glucose anaerobically?
Cells that use glucose anaerobically can produce lactic acid or ethanol.
What is the role of pyruvic acid in fermentation?
Pyruvic acid is reduced to either lactic acid or ethanol, regenerating NAD+ for glycolysis during fermentation.
Which is incorrect about fermentation: It produces a large amount of ATP, it regenerates NAD+, it occurs in the absence of oxygen, or it involves glycolysis?
It is incorrect that fermentation produces a large amount of ATP.
Why is some ATP produced even at very low oxygen levels?
Some ATP is produced at very low oxygen levels because glycolysis can continue with the help of fermentation regenerating NAD+.
What is the difference between anaerobic and aerobic respiration?
The difference is the final electron acceptor: oxygen in aerobic respiration and alternative molecules like nitrate or sulfate in anaerobic respiration.
What happens during the fermentation reactions that occur in muscle cells?
During fermentation in muscle cells, pyruvate is reduced to lactic acid, regenerating NAD+ for glycolysis.
Under anaerobic conditions, what happens to pyruvate?
Under anaerobic conditions, pyruvate is converted to lactic acid or ethanol to regenerate NAD+.
Which of the following is not true of anaerobic metabolism: It requires oxygen, it produces less ATP than aerobic metabolism, it can occur in muscle cells, or it involves glycolysis?
It is not true that anaerobic metabolism requires oxygen.
What stage of cellular respiration is also part of fermentation?
Glycolysis is the stage of cellular respiration that is also part of fermentation.
What type of cellular respiration does not require oxygen?
Anaerobic respiration does not require oxygen.
What molecule is produced when muscles start fermentation and causes cramps?
Lactic acid is produced during muscle fermentation and can cause cramps.