Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration quiz #3 Flashcards

During fermentation in yeast, what is pyruvate converted into?
During fermentation in yeast, pyruvate is converted into ethanol.
What is the source of ATP produced during fermentation?
The source of ATP produced during fermentation is glycolysis.
Which of the following is not true regarding lactic acid build up: It occurs during intense exercise, it is a result of aerobic respiration, it can cause muscle fatigue, or it is a product of fermentation?
It is not true that lactic acid build-up is a result of aerobic respiration.