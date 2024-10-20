Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration quiz #3 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration quiz #3
  • During fermentation in yeast, what is pyruvate converted into?
    During fermentation in yeast, pyruvate is converted into ethanol.
  • What is the source of ATP produced during fermentation?
    The source of ATP produced during fermentation is glycolysis.
  • Which of the following is not true regarding lactic acid build up: It occurs during intense exercise, it is a result of aerobic respiration, it can cause muscle fatigue, or it is a product of fermentation?
    It is not true that lactic acid build-up is a result of aerobic respiration.