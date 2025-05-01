Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 17 ) Hide definitions

How does lactic acid fermentation regenerate NAD+? Lactic acid fermentation reduces pyruvate to lactic acid using electrons from NADH, thereby regenerating NAD+ needed for glycolysis.

Why is fermentation important for glycolysis in the absence of oxygen? Fermentation regenerates NAD+, which is essential for glycolysis to continue and produce ATP without oxygen.

What is the main product of alcohol fermentation? The main product is ethanol (alcohol).

Which organisms commonly use alcohol fermentation? Yeast and some types of bacteria.

Why can't multicellular organisms survive on fermentation alone? Fermentation produces too little ATP to meet the energy needs of multicellular organisms.

What are some alternative final electron acceptors used in anaerobic respiration? Nitrate (NO3-), sulfate (SO4^2-), and sometimes carbon dioxide.