Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration quiz #4 Flashcards
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration quiz #4
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/17
How does lactic acid fermentation regenerate NAD+?
Lactic acid fermentation reduces pyruvate to lactic acid using electrons from NADH, thereby regenerating NAD+ needed for glycolysis.Why is fermentation important for glycolysis in the absence of oxygen?
Fermentation regenerates NAD+, which is essential for glycolysis to continue and produce ATP without oxygen.What is the main product of alcohol fermentation?
The main product is ethanol (alcohol).Which organisms commonly use alcohol fermentation?
Yeast and some types of bacteria.Why can't multicellular organisms survive on fermentation alone?
Fermentation produces too little ATP to meet the energy needs of multicellular organisms.What are some alternative final electron acceptors used in anaerobic respiration?
Nitrate (NO3-), sulfate (SO4^2-), and sometimes carbon dioxide.What happens to the electron transport chain in the absence of oxygen?
It becomes backed up, causing NADH to accumulate and NAD+ levels to drop, halting aerobic respiration.What is the role of NAD+ in glycolysis?
NAD+ acts as an electron carrier, accepting electrons during glycolysis and enabling the process to continue.What causes the sour taste in yogurt?
Lactic acid produced by bacteria during lactic acid fermentation.What is the main advantage of fermentation for cells?
It allows ATP production to continue in the absence of oxygen by regenerating NAD+.What is the final electron acceptor in aerobic respiration?
Oxygen (O2) is the final electron acceptor.What is the final electron acceptor in alcohol fermentation?
Acetaldehyde, derived from pyruvate, is reduced to ethanol and acts as the final electron acceptor.What happens to muscle cells when lactic acid accumulates?
Muscle fatigue and soreness can occur, and activity must stop to allow oxygen levels to recover.How does alcohol fermentation contribute to the production of alcoholic beverages?
Yeast perform alcohol fermentation, converting sugars into ethanol and carbon dioxide, which are essential for beer and wine production.Why is fermentation considered less efficient than respiration?
Because it produces much less ATP per glucose molecule.What is the role of glycolysis in fermentation?
Glycolysis breaks down glucose to pyruvate, producing ATP and NADH, and fermentation regenerates NAD+ so glycolysis can continue.Why is oxygen called the final electron acceptor in aerobic respiration?
Because it accepts electrons at the end of the electron transport chain, allowing the chain to function and produce ATP.