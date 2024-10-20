Flowers definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Flowers definitions

Flowers definitions
  • Vegetative Reproduction

    Asexual plant reproduction producing genetically identical offspring via structures like rhizomes, stolons, or fragmentation, without involving seeds or fertilization.

  • Angiosperms

    Flowering plants that produce seeds enclosed within a fruit, featuring reproductive structures like stamens and carpels, and often relying on pollinators for fertilization.

  • Sepal

    Green, leaf-like structures that protect flower buds and collectively form the calyx.

  • Calyx

    The collective term for the sepals of a flower, forming a protective cup-like structure around the bud.

  • Corolla

    The collective term for all the petals of a flower, often brightly colored to attract pollinators.

  • Nectary

    A gland in flowers that secretes nectar, a sugary solution, to attract pollinators. It can be located inside or outside the flower.

  • Endosperm

    A nutrient-rich tissue in seeds that forms from the fusion of a sperm cell with polar nuclei, providing essential nourishment to the developing embryo.