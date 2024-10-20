Flowers definitions Flashcards
Vegetative Reproduction
Asexual plant reproduction producing genetically identical offspring via structures like rhizomes, stolons, or fragmentation, without involving seeds or fertilization.
Angiosperms
Flowering plants that produce seeds enclosed within a fruit, featuring reproductive structures like stamens and carpels, and often relying on pollinators for fertilization.
Sepal
Green, leaf-like structures that protect flower buds and collectively form the calyx.
Calyx
The collective term for the sepals of a flower, forming a protective cup-like structure around the bud.
Corolla
The collective term for all the petals of a flower, often brightly colored to attract pollinators.
Nectary
A gland in flowers that secretes nectar, a sugary solution, to attract pollinators. It can be located inside or outside the flower.
Endosperm
A nutrient-rich tissue in seeds that forms from the fusion of a sperm cell with polar nuclei, providing essential nourishment to the developing embryo.