Fungi Reproduction definitions Flashcards

Fungi Reproduction definitions

Fungi Reproduction definitions
  • Zygomycetes

    Fungi characterized by their zygosporangium, a spore-producing structure formed after plasmogamy and karyogamy, with both sexual and asexual reproductive stages.

  • Zygosporangium

    A spore-producing structure in zygomycetes formed after the fusion of hyphae, which undergoes karyogamy to develop into a zygote and eventually releases spores upon maturation.

  • Plasmogamy

    Fusion of the cytoplasm from two distinct fungal hyphae, leading to a shared cellular environment but with separate nuclei, preceding karyogamy.

  • Karyogamy

    Fusion of two haploid nuclei to form a diploid nucleus, typically occurring after cytoplasmic fusion in the sexual reproduction of fungi.

  • Sporangium

    A structure in fungi where spores are produced and stored, often resulting from the fusion of hyphae, and can be involved in both sexual and asexual reproduction.

  • Sporangiophores

    Stalk-like structures in fungi that bear sporangia at their tips, facilitating asexual spore production and dispersal.

  • Basidiomycota

    A fungal division characterized by dikaryotic hyphae forming basidia, which produce basidiospores. Includes familiar mushrooms, with fruiting bodies called basidiocarps.

  • Dikaryotic

    A stage in fungal life cycles where cells contain two genetically distinct nuclei within a single cell, following plasmogamy but before karyogamy.

  • Basidiocarp

    The fruiting body of certain fungi, typically mushrooms, composed of dikaryotic hyphae, which bears spore-producing structures called basidia.

  • Basidia

    Spore-producing cells found on the gills of mushrooms where karyogamy occurs, leading to the formation of basidiospores.

  • Basidiospores

    Spores produced by basidia in the gills of basidiomycete fungi, which germinate to form new hyphae, continuing the fungal life cycle.

  • Ascomycota

    A fungal phylum characterized by sac-like structures called asci, which produce eight haploid ascospores within fruiting bodies known as ascocarps.

  • Asci

    Spore-producing structures in Ascomycota fungi, resembling sacs, that generate 8 haploid ascospores within an ascocarp, and forcibly eject them for dispersal.

  • Ascocarp

    Fruiting body of ascomycete fungi, containing asci that produce and release ascospores, often seen in morel mushrooms.