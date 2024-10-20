Fungi Reproduction definitions Flashcards
Terms in this set (14)
Zygomycetes
Fungi characterized by their zygosporangium, a spore-producing structure formed after plasmogamy and karyogamy, with both sexual and asexual reproductive stages.
Zygosporangium
A spore-producing structure in zygomycetes formed after the fusion of hyphae, which undergoes karyogamy to develop into a zygote and eventually releases spores upon maturation.
Plasmogamy
Fusion of the cytoplasm from two distinct fungal hyphae, leading to a shared cellular environment but with separate nuclei, preceding karyogamy.
Karyogamy
Fusion of two haploid nuclei to form a diploid nucleus, typically occurring after cytoplasmic fusion in the sexual reproduction of fungi.
Sporangium
A structure in fungi where spores are produced and stored, often resulting from the fusion of hyphae, and can be involved in both sexual and asexual reproduction.
Sporangiophores
Stalk-like structures in fungi that bear sporangia at their tips, facilitating asexual spore production and dispersal.
Basidiomycota
A fungal division characterized by dikaryotic hyphae forming basidia, which produce basidiospores. Includes familiar mushrooms, with fruiting bodies called basidiocarps.
Dikaryotic
A stage in fungal life cycles where cells contain two genetically distinct nuclei within a single cell, following plasmogamy but before karyogamy.
Basidiocarp
The fruiting body of certain fungi, typically mushrooms, composed of dikaryotic hyphae, which bears spore-producing structures called basidia.
Basidia
Spore-producing cells found on the gills of mushrooms where karyogamy occurs, leading to the formation of basidiospores.
Basidiospores
Spores produced by basidia in the gills of basidiomycete fungi, which germinate to form new hyphae, continuing the fungal life cycle.
Ascomycota
A fungal phylum characterized by sac-like structures called asci, which produce eight haploid ascospores within fruiting bodies known as ascocarps.
Asci
Spore-producing structures in Ascomycota fungi, resembling sacs, that generate 8 haploid ascospores within an ascocarp, and forcibly eject them for dispersal.
Ascocarp
Fruiting body of ascomycete fungi, containing asci that produce and release ascospores, often seen in morel mushrooms.