Fungi Reproduction quiz Flashcards

What is the distinctive reproductive structure of zygomycetes called?
The distinctive reproductive structure of zygomycetes is called the zygosporangium.
What occurs during plasmogamy in zygomycetes?
During plasmogamy in zygomycetes, the cytoplasm of two hyphae fuse together.
What is formed after karyogamy in zygomycetes?
After karyogamy in zygomycetes, a zygote is formed.
What is the spore-producing structure of zygomycetes called?
The spore-producing structure of zygomycetes is called the zygosporangium.
What is the asexual spore-producing structure in zygomycetes called?
The asexual spore-producing structure in zygomycetes is called the sporangium.
What type of hyphae make up the reproductive structures of Basidiomycota?
The reproductive structures of Basidiomycota are made up of dikaryotic hyphae.
What are the spore-producing cells in Basidiomycota called?
The spore-producing cells in Basidiomycota are called basidia.
What is the fruiting body of Basidiomycota known as?
The fruiting body of Basidiomycota is known as the basidiocarp.
What type of spores do basidia produce?
Basidia produce basidiospores.
What is the fruiting body of Ascomycota called?
The fruiting body of Ascomycota is called the ascocarp.
What are the spore-producing structures in Ascomycota called?
The spore-producing structures in Ascomycota are called asci.
How many haploid spores are produced by each ascus in Ascomycota?
Each ascus in Ascomycota produces 8 haploid spores.
What are the asexual spores produced by Ascomycota called?
The asexual spores produced by Ascomycota are called conidia.
What is the process called when two hyphae fuse their cytoplasm?
The process when two hyphae fuse their cytoplasm is called plasmogamy.