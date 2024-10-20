Skip to main content
Fungi definitions Flashcards

Fungi definitions
  • Hypha

    A filamentous structure in fungi, composed of one or more cells enclosed by a chitinous cell wall, facilitating nutrient absorption and forming the mycelium.

  • Septa

    Dividing walls within fungal hyphae that allow cytoplasmic flow and communication between cells, facilitating nutrient distribution and growth.

  • Chitin

    A tough, resilient polymer made of modified Beta Glucose, forming the cell walls of fungi and exoskeletons of insects, providing structural support and resistance to decomposition.

  • Beta Glucose

    A glucose isomer where the hydroxyl group on carbon 1 is positioned above the plane of the ring, forming the basis for cellulose and chitin.

  • Polymer

    A large molecule composed of repeating structural units, typically connected by covalent chemical bonds, forming a chain-like structure.

  • Mycelium

    The dense, interwoven network of hyphae that forms the main body of a fungus, responsible for nutrient absorption and growth.

  • Extracellular Digestion

    The process where organisms secrete enzymes into their environment to break down complex molecules into simpler ones, which are then absorbed back into their cells.

  • Haustoria

    Specialized hyphae of parasitic fungi that penetrate host plant cells to extract nutrients.

  • Symbiotic Association

    A close, often long-term interaction between two different biological species, where both organisms benefit from the relationship, such as fungi and plant roots exchanging nutrients.

  • Rhizoids

    Thread-like structures in non-vascular plants and fungi that anchor the organism and absorb nutrients and water from the substrate.

  • Mycorrhizae

    A symbiotic association between fungal hyphae and plant roots, enhancing nutrient and water uptake for the plant while providing the fungus with carbohydrates.

  • Ectomycorrhizae

    A symbiotic association where fungal hyphae envelop plant roots without penetrating root cells, aiding nutrient and water absorption while receiving plant-derived nutrients.

  • Endomycorrhizae

    A symbiotic relationship where fungi penetrate plant root cells, aiding nutrient and water absorption in exchange for plant-derived nutrients.