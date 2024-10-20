Fungi definitions Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (13)
Hypha
A filamentous structure in fungi, composed of one or more cells enclosed by a chitinous cell wall, facilitating nutrient absorption and forming the mycelium.
Septa
Dividing walls within fungal hyphae that allow cytoplasmic flow and communication between cells, facilitating nutrient distribution and growth.
Chitin
A tough, resilient polymer made of modified Beta Glucose, forming the cell walls of fungi and exoskeletons of insects, providing structural support and resistance to decomposition.
Beta Glucose
A glucose isomer where the hydroxyl group on carbon 1 is positioned above the plane of the ring, forming the basis for cellulose and chitin.
Polymer
A large molecule composed of repeating structural units, typically connected by covalent chemical bonds, forming a chain-like structure.
Mycelium
The dense, interwoven network of hyphae that forms the main body of a fungus, responsible for nutrient absorption and growth.
Extracellular Digestion
The process where organisms secrete enzymes into their environment to break down complex molecules into simpler ones, which are then absorbed back into their cells.
Haustoria
Specialized hyphae of parasitic fungi that penetrate host plant cells to extract nutrients.
Symbiotic Association
A close, often long-term interaction between two different biological species, where both organisms benefit from the relationship, such as fungi and plant roots exchanging nutrients.
Rhizoids
Thread-like structures in non-vascular plants and fungi that anchor the organism and absorb nutrients and water from the substrate.
Mycorrhizae
A symbiotic association between fungal hyphae and plant roots, enhancing nutrient and water uptake for the plant while providing the fungus with carbohydrates.
Ectomycorrhizae
A symbiotic association where fungal hyphae envelop plant roots without penetrating root cells, aiding nutrient and water absorption while receiving plant-derived nutrients.
Endomycorrhizae
A symbiotic relationship where fungi penetrate plant root cells, aiding nutrient and water absorption in exchange for plant-derived nutrients.