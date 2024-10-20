Fungi quiz Flashcards

- What are the long filaments that make up the bodies of fungi called?They are called hyphae, which are long filaments made up of one or many cells surrounded by a tube-shaped cell wall.
- What is the term for the totality of a fungus's hyphae?The totality of a fungus's hyphae is called the mycelium.
- What is the composition of the cell wall in fungal cells?The cell wall in fungal cells is made of chitin, a modified Beta Glucose Polymer.
- What is the function of septa in fungal hyphae?Septa are divides between cells in hyphae that allow passage between the cells.
- What is extracellular digestion in fungi?Extracellular digestion in fungi involves releasing enzymes to break down compounds and then absorbing the nutrients.
- What are haustoria and their function in parasitic fungi?Haustoria are specialized hyphae that parasitic fungi use to extract nutrients from plant cells.
- What is the symbiotic association between fungi and plant roots called?The symbiotic association between fungi and plant roots is called mycorrhizae.
- What are the two types of mycorrhizae?The two types of mycorrhizae are ectomycorrhizae, which form on the outside of plant cells, and arbuscular (or endomycorrhizal) fungi, which penetrate into the cells in the roots of plants.
- How do fungi reproduce?Fungi reproduce both sexually and asexually, using spores in both methods.
- What are fruiting bodies in fungi?Fruiting bodies are spore-producing structures in fungi.
- What is plasmogamy in the fungal life cycle?Plasmogamy is the fusion of the cytoplasm of two fungal cells without the fusion of their nuclei.
- What does heterokaryotic mean in the context of fungi?Heterokaryotic refers to a fungal cell that has two or more genetically distinct nuclei.
- What is karyogamy in fungi?Karyogamy is the fusion of two haploid nuclei to form a diploid zygote.
- What is the only diploid stage in most fungi?The zygote is the only diploid stage in most fungi.
- What distinguishes chytrids from other fungi in terms of reproduction?Chytrids are distinguished by their flagellated spores and gametes, and they exhibit alternation of generations.