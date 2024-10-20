Gas Exchange quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

What is the term for the volume of air that is inhaled and exhaled during normal breathing? Tidal volume.

What do we call the air that remains in the lungs after a forced exhalation? Residual volume.

What is the name for the air that does not participate in gas exchange and remains in the trachea, bronchi, and bronchioles? Dead space.

How do gases diffuse according to Fick's law of diffusion? Gases diffuse based on surface area, distance, and partial pressures.

What is the partial pressure of a gas? It is the hypothetical pressure of a single gas in a mixture if it alone occupied the entire volume.

How does altitude affect the partial pressure of gases? Partial pressures of gases are lower at higher altitudes due to decreased total pressure.

What drives the diffusion of oxygen from the lungs into the blood? The higher partial pressure of oxygen in the lungs compared to the blood.

What is the effect of increasing the partial pressure of CO 2 on hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen? It lowers hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen, facilitating oxygen unloading.

What is the Bohr shift? A rightward shift in the oxygen dissociation curve due to lower pH or higher CO 2 levels.

What is cooperative binding in hemoglobin? The binding of one oxygen molecule makes it easier for hemoglobin to bind additional oxygen molecules.

What is the significance of the sigmoidal shape of the oxygen dissociation curve? It indicates that hemoglobin's oxygen saturation increases non-linearly with partial pressure of oxygen due to cooperative binding.

What happens to the partial pressure of CO 2 in the blood when CO 2 is converted to carbonic acid? The partial pressure of CO 2 decreases.

What role does hemoglobin play in gas exchange? Hemoglobin binds oxygen in the lungs and transports it to tissues, where it unloads oxygen.

How does the body indirectly monitor gas levels in the blood? Through pH detectors in the respiratory center of the medulla oblongata.

What is the effect of a thinner membrane on the rate of gas diffusion? A thinner membrane increases the rate of gas diffusion.

What is the primary function of gas exchange in animals? Gas exchange allows animals to obtain oxygen for cellular respiration and expel carbon dioxide, a byproduct of metabolism.

How do flatworms perform gas exchange? Flatworms perform gas exchange across their body surfaces due to their high surface area to volume ratio.

What role do the alveoli play in the human respiratory system? The alveoli are the sites where gas exchange occurs, allowing oxygen to enter the bloodstream and carbon dioxide to be expelled.

What is the function of the diaphragm in respiration? The diaphragm creates negative pressure in the thoracic cavity, allowing air to be drawn into the lungs during inhalation.

What is the difference between positive pressure and negative pressure ventilation? Positive pressure ventilation pushes air into the lungs, while negative pressure ventilation pulls air into the lungs.

What is the 'dead space' in the respiratory system? Dead space refers to the air in the trachea, bronchi, and bronchioles that does not participate in gas exchange.

Define tidal volume. Tidal volume is the amount of air inhaled and exhaled during a normal breath.

What is vital capacity? Vital capacity is the maximum amount of air that can be inhaled and exhaled with force.

Explain the concept of partial pressure in gas exchange. Partial pressure is the hypothetical pressure of a single gas in a mixture, driving the diffusion of gases from areas of higher to lower partial pressure.

What factors influence the rate of gas diffusion according to Fick's law? The rate of gas diffusion is influenced by surface area, distance of diffusion, and the partial pressures of the gases.

How does hemoglobin facilitate oxygen transport in the blood? Hemoglobin binds oxygen in the lungs and releases it in tissues, aided by cooperative binding which makes it easier to bind and release oxygen.

What is the Bohr shift and what causes it? The Bohr shift is a rightward shift in the oxygen dissociation curve, caused by lower pH and higher partial pressure of CO2, reducing hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen.

How does the body monitor and regulate ventilation? The body uses pH detectors in the medulla oblongata to indirectly monitor CO2 levels and regulate ventilation.

What is the significance of the sigmoidal shape of the oxygen dissociation curve? The sigmoidal shape indicates cooperative binding of hemoglobin, where binding one oxygen molecule makes it easier to bind additional oxygen molecules.