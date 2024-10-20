Skip to main content
Gel Electrophoresis definitions Flashcards

Gel Electrophoresis definitions
  • Gel Electrophoresis

    A technique to separate DNA fragments by size using an electric current through a gel matrix, where negatively charged DNA migrates from the cathode to the anode.

  • 3D Gel Matrix

    A porous, three-dimensional structure used in gel electrophoresis to separate DNA fragments by size under an electric field.

  • Electrical Current

    Flow of charged particles through a medium, driven by a voltage difference, enabling processes like DNA separation in gel electrophoresis.

  • Ion Buffer Solution

    A solution that maintains a stable pH and ionic strength, enabling the effective migration of DNA fragments during gel electrophoresis.

  • Cathode

    The negatively charged electrode in gel electrophoresis where DNA samples are initially loaded.

  • Anode

    Positively charged electrode in gel electrophoresis where negatively charged DNA fragments migrate towards.

  • Lanes

    Parallel sections in a gel used in electrophoresis to load and separate different DNA samples for analysis.

  • Wells

    Small indentations in a gel used in electrophoresis to load DNA samples, marking the starting point for their migration under an electric field.

  • Reference DNA Sample

    A DNA sample of known size used as a standard to compare and determine the sizes of unknown DNA fragments in gel electrophoresis.

  • Base Pairs

    Pairs of nitrogenous bases (adenine-thymine and cytosine-guanine) in DNA, held together by hydrogen bonds, forming the rungs of the DNA double helix.

  • Molecular Size

    The measure of the length or mass of a molecule, often determining its movement through a medium, such as a gel in electrophoresis, where smaller molecules travel faster and farther than larger ones.

  • Agarose Gel

    A porous gel matrix used in gel electrophoresis to separate DNA fragments by size under an electric field, facilitating visualization and analysis of genetic material.