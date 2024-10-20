Gel Electrophoresis definitions Flashcards
Gel Electrophoresis
A technique to separate DNA fragments by size using an electric current through a gel matrix, where negatively charged DNA migrates from the cathode to the anode.
3D Gel Matrix
A porous, three-dimensional structure used in gel electrophoresis to separate DNA fragments by size under an electric field.
Electrical Current
Flow of charged particles through a medium, driven by a voltage difference, enabling processes like DNA separation in gel electrophoresis.
Ion Buffer Solution
A solution that maintains a stable pH and ionic strength, enabling the effective migration of DNA fragments during gel electrophoresis.
Cathode
The negatively charged electrode in gel electrophoresis where DNA samples are initially loaded.
Anode
Positively charged electrode in gel electrophoresis where negatively charged DNA fragments migrate towards.
Lanes
Parallel sections in a gel used in electrophoresis to load and separate different DNA samples for analysis.
Wells
Small indentations in a gel used in electrophoresis to load DNA samples, marking the starting point for their migration under an electric field.
Reference DNA Sample
A DNA sample of known size used as a standard to compare and determine the sizes of unknown DNA fragments in gel electrophoresis.
Base Pairs
Pairs of nitrogenous bases (adenine-thymine and cytosine-guanine) in DNA, held together by hydrogen bonds, forming the rungs of the DNA double helix.
Molecular Size
The measure of the length or mass of a molecule, often determining its movement through a medium, such as a gel in electrophoresis, where smaller molecules travel faster and farther than larger ones.
Agarose Gel
A porous gel matrix used in gel electrophoresis to separate DNA fragments by size under an electric field, facilitating visualization and analysis of genetic material.