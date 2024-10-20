Gel Electrophoresis quiz Flashcards
Terms in this set (15)
What is the primary purpose of gel electrophoresis?
The primary purpose of gel electrophoresis is to separate and visualize fragments of DNA based on their size.
How does the charge of DNA affect its movement in gel electrophoresis?
DNA is negatively charged, so it migrates from the negatively charged cathode to the positively charged anode.
What role does the gel matrix play in gel electrophoresis?
The gel matrix acts as a medium through which DNA fragments are separated by size.
Where are DNA samples initially loaded in the gel electrophoresis apparatus?
DNA samples are initially loaded at the top of the gel, near the cathode.
Why do larger DNA fragments remain closer to the top of the gel?
Larger DNA fragments move slower through the gel matrix, so they remain closer to their starting point at the top.
What is the significance of the reference DNA sample in gel electrophoresis?
The reference DNA sample has known fragment sizes, which helps in estimating the sizes of unknown DNA fragments in other lanes.
How does the electrical current influence DNA migration in gel electrophoresis?
The electrical current causes negatively charged DNA to migrate towards the positively charged anode.
What does the term 'bp' stand for in the context of gel electrophoresis?
bp' stands for base pairs, which is a unit of measurement for the size of DNA fragments.
How can the size of DNA fragments be determined using gel electrophoresis?
The size of DNA fragments can be determined by comparing their migration distance to that of the reference DNA sample.
What is the relationship between DNA fragment size and migration distance in gel electrophoresis?
Larger DNA fragments travel shorter distances, while smaller DNA fragments travel further through the gel.
What is the function of the ion buffer solution in gel electrophoresis?
The ion buffer solution helps maintain a stable pH and conducts the electrical current during the electrophoresis process.
Why is it important to use a 3-dimensional gel matrix in gel electrophoresis?
A 3-dimensional gel matrix provides a medium that allows for the separation of DNA fragments based on size.
What does the term 'cathode' refer to in gel electrophoresis?
The cathode is the negatively charged end of the gel where DNA samples are initially loaded.
What does the term 'anode' refer to in gel electrophoresis?
The anode is the positively charged end of the gel towards which DNA fragments migrate.
How does gel electrophoresis help in visualizing DNA fragments?
Gel electrophoresis separates DNA fragments by size, allowing them to be visualized as distinct bands within the gel.