Gene Flow quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following is an example of gene flow: A) A mutation in a single population, B) Migration of individuals between two populations, C) Genetic drift within a population, D) Natural selection favoring a trait?
B) Migration of individuals between two populations.
True or False: Gene flow can either increase or decrease the average fitness of a population.
True.
How can gene flow affect allele frequencies in populations?
Gene flow can change allele frequencies by introducing new alleles or reintroducing lost alleles, making populations more similar.
What is the significance of gene flow in evolution?
Gene flow is significant because it reduces genetic variation between populations and can introduce new genetic material, promoting evolution.
What is the effect of gene flow on genetic variation between populations?
Gene flow generally reduces genetic variation between populations, making them more similar.
When does gene flow occur?
Gene flow occurs when individuals or gametes move between populations with different allele frequencies.
What causes the movement of alleles between populations?
The movement of individuals or gametes between populations causes the movement of alleles.
How does gene flow introduce new alleles into a population?
Gene flow introduces new alleles when individuals from a population with different alleles migrate and reproduce in another population.
Why is understanding gene flow important for studying evolution?
Understanding gene flow is important because it helps explain how genetic variation and allele frequencies change, influencing evolutionary processes.
Can gene flow reintroduce alleles lost due to genetic drift?
Yes, gene flow can reintroduce alleles that were lost in a population due to genetic drift.