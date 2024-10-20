Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Gene Flow quiz #2 Flashcards

Gene Flow quiz #2
1/10
  • Which of the following is an example of gene flow: A) A mutation in a single population, B) Migration of individuals between two populations, C) Genetic drift within a population, D) Natural selection favoring a trait?
    B) Migration of individuals between two populations.
  • True or False: Gene flow can either increase or decrease the average fitness of a population.
    True.
  • How can gene flow affect allele frequencies in populations?
    Gene flow can change allele frequencies by introducing new alleles or reintroducing lost alleles, making populations more similar.
  • What is the significance of gene flow in evolution?
    Gene flow is significant because it reduces genetic variation between populations and can introduce new genetic material, promoting evolution.
  • What is the effect of gene flow on genetic variation between populations?
    Gene flow generally reduces genetic variation between populations, making them more similar.
  • When does gene flow occur?
    Gene flow occurs when individuals or gametes move between populations with different allele frequencies.
  • What causes the movement of alleles between populations?
    The movement of individuals or gametes between populations causes the movement of alleles.
  • How does gene flow introduce new alleles into a population?
    Gene flow introduces new alleles when individuals from a population with different alleles migrate and reproduce in another population.
  • Why is understanding gene flow important for studying evolution?
    Understanding gene flow is important because it helps explain how genetic variation and allele frequencies change, influencing evolutionary processes.
  • Can gene flow reintroduce alleles lost due to genetic drift?
    Yes, gene flow can reintroduce alleles that were lost in a population due to genetic drift.