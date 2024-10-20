Genes & Alleles definitions Flashcards
Alleles
Alternate forms of the same gene, inherited from each parent, that can result in different traits.
Chromatids
Duplicated versions of a chromosome, genetically identical, connected by a centromere, forming during DNA replication before cell division.
Chromosome
A structure composed of DNA and proteins that carries genetic information; humans have 23 pairs in diploid cells and 23 individual ones in haploid cells.
Centromeres
A region of DNA that links sister chromatids and is crucial for proper chromosome segregation during cell division.
DNA
A molecule that carries genetic instructions for the development, functioning, growth, and reproduction of all known organisms and many viruses.
Genes
Segments of DNA that code for proteins or functional RNA, determining inherited traits and biological functions.
Diploid Cells
Cells with two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent, totaling 46 in humans.
Haploid Cells
with a single set of unpaired chromosomes, totaling 23 in humans, typically found in gametes like sperm and egg cells.
Egg
A female gamete that is haploid, containing 23 chromosomes, and combines with a sperm cell during fertilization to form a diploid zygote.
Sperm
A male gamete that is haploid, containing 23 chromosomes, and is essential for sexual reproduction by fusing with a female gamete.
Pairs
Sets of homologous chromosomes in diploid cells, where each set consists of one chromosome from each parent, totaling 23 pairs in humans.
Individual Chromosomes
A single, distinct structure composed of DNA and proteins, found in the nucleus, carrying genetic information in the form of genes. Humans have 46 in diploid cells and 23 in haploid cells.
2N
Represents the diploid number of chromosomes in a cell, indicating two complete sets, one from each parent, totaling 46 in humans.
Human Diploid Cell
A cell containing 23 pairs of chromosomes, totaling 46, inherited equally from both parents, excluding sex cells.
Human Sex Cells
Human sex cells are haploid cells, containing 23 individual chromosomes, half the number found in diploid cells.