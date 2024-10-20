Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Genes & Alleles definitions Flashcards

Back
Genes & Alleles definitions
How well do you know this?
1/15

  • Alleles

    Alternate forms of the same gene, inherited from each parent, that can result in different traits.

  • Chromatids

    Duplicated versions of a chromosome, genetically identical, connected by a centromere, forming during DNA replication before cell division.

  • Chromosome

    A structure composed of DNA and proteins that carries genetic information; humans have 23 pairs in diploid cells and 23 individual ones in haploid cells.

  • Centromeres

    A region of DNA that links sister chromatids and is crucial for proper chromosome segregation during cell division.

  • DNA

    A molecule that carries genetic instructions for the development, functioning, growth, and reproduction of all known organisms and many viruses.

  • Genes

    Segments of DNA that code for proteins or functional RNA, determining inherited traits and biological functions.

  • Diploid Cells

    Cells with two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent, totaling 46 in humans.

  • Haploid Cells

    with a single set of unpaired chromosomes, totaling 23 in humans, typically found in gametes like sperm and egg cells.

  • Egg

    A female gamete that is haploid, containing 23 chromosomes, and combines with a sperm cell during fertilization to form a diploid zygote.

  • Sperm

    A male gamete that is haploid, containing 23 chromosomes, and is essential for sexual reproduction by fusing with a female gamete.

  • Pairs

    Sets of homologous chromosomes in diploid cells, where each set consists of one chromosome from each parent, totaling 23 pairs in humans.

  • Individual Chromosomes

    A single, distinct structure composed of DNA and proteins, found in the nucleus, carrying genetic information in the form of genes. Humans have 46 in diploid cells and 23 in haploid cells.

  • 2N

    Represents the diploid number of chromosomes in a cell, indicating two complete sets, one from each parent, totaling 46 in humans.

  • Human Diploid Cell

    A cell containing 23 pairs of chromosomes, totaling 46, inherited equally from both parents, excluding sex cells.

  • Human Sex Cells

    Human sex cells are haploid cells, containing 23 individual chromosomes, half the number found in diploid cells.