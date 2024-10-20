Genes & Alleles quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is cell ploidy? Cell ploidy is the number of copies or sets of specific genes or chromosomes found in a cell.

How is a haploid cell symbolized and what does it mean? A haploid cell is symbolized with the letter 'n' and it means the cell has one copy of each gene or chromosome.

What does the term diploid mean and how is it symbolized? Diploid means the cell has two copies of each gene or chromosome, symbolized as '2n'.

How many pairs of chromosomes are found in human somatic cells? Human somatic cells contain 23 pairs of chromosomes, totaling 46 chromosomes.

What are autosomes? Autosomes are the 22 pairs of non-sex chromosomes found in both males and females.

What determines the sex of an organism in terms of chromosomes? The sex of an organism is determined by the sex chromosomes, which are either XX for females or XY for males.

What are homologous chromosomes? Homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes that are similar in size, shape, and carry the same genes but can have different alleles.

What is the difference between homologous chromosomes and sister chromatids? Homologous chromosomes are similar but not identical, while sister chromatids are identical copies of a single chromosome.

What is the significance of the term 'allele' in genetics? An allele is a different version of a gene that can exist at a specific locus on a chromosome.

How do haploid and diploid cells differ in terms of chromosome number? Haploid cells have one copy of each chromosome (n), while diploid cells have two copies of each chromosome (2n).

What is a karyotype? A karyotype is an ordered display of all the chromosomes in a cell.

What is the role of sex chromosomes in determining gender? Sex chromosomes determine gender, with XX indicating female and XY indicating male.

What does the term 'alleles' refer to in the context of homologous chromosomes? Alleles refer to different versions of the same gene that can be found on homologous chromosomes.

How are homologous chromosomes inherited? One chromosome of each homologous pair is inherited from the mother and the other from the father.