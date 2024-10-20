Genetic Code definitions Flashcards
Terms in this set (14)
Genetic Code
A system of rules by which DNA and RNA sequences are translated into proteins, where each three-nucleotide codon specifies a particular amino acid.
DNA
A molecule encoded with genetic instructions for the development, functioning, growth, and reproduction of all known organisms and many viruses.
RNA
A molecule that transcribes genetic information from DNA and translates it into proteins by specifying the sequence of amino acids through codons.
Amino Acids
Organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins, each specified by a codon in mRNA, and linked together in a sequence determined by the genetic code.
Protein
A macromolecule composed of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, essential for cellular structure, function, and regulation, encoded by sequences of DNA and RNA.
Nucleic Acids
Molecules like DNA and RNA that store and transmit genetic information, guiding the synthesis of proteins by encoding the sequence of amino acids.
Codon
A 3-nucleotide sequence in mRNA that specifies a particular amino acid or a start/stop signal during protein synthesis.
Nucleotide
A molecule consisting of a nitrogenous base, a sugar (ribose or deoxyribose), and one or more phosphate groups, forming the basic building block of nucleic acids like DNA and RNA.
mRNA
A molecule that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome, where it specifies the amino acid sequence of the protein products of gene expression.
5 Prime End
The first nucleotide of an mRNA strand synthesized during transcription, crucial for determining the direction of translation.
Start Codon
A specific mRNA codon (AUG) that signals the start of translation and codes for the amino acid methionine.
Methionine
An essential amino acid that serves as the start codon (AUG) in mRNA translation, initiating protein synthesis.
Serine
A polar amino acid with a hydroxyl group, often encoded by the codons UCU, UCC, UCA, UCG, AGU, and AGC in mRNA.
Leucine
An essential amino acid involved in protein synthesis, muscle repair, and regulation of blood sugar levels, encoded by codons UUA, UUG, CUU, CUC.