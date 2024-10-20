Skip to main content
Genetic Code definitions Flashcards

Genetic Code definitions
  • Genetic Code

    A system of rules by which DNA and RNA sequences are translated into proteins, where each three-nucleotide codon specifies a particular amino acid.

  • DNA

    A molecule encoded with genetic instructions for the development, functioning, growth, and reproduction of all known organisms and many viruses.

  • RNA

    A molecule that transcribes genetic information from DNA and translates it into proteins by specifying the sequence of amino acids through codons.

  • Amino Acids

    Organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins, each specified by a codon in mRNA, and linked together in a sequence determined by the genetic code.

  • Protein

    A macromolecule composed of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, essential for cellular structure, function, and regulation, encoded by sequences of DNA and RNA.

  • Nucleic Acids

    Molecules like DNA and RNA that store and transmit genetic information, guiding the synthesis of proteins by encoding the sequence of amino acids.

  • Codon

    A 3-nucleotide sequence in mRNA that specifies a particular amino acid or a start/stop signal during protein synthesis.

  • Nucleotide

    A molecule consisting of a nitrogenous base, a sugar (ribose or deoxyribose), and one or more phosphate groups, forming the basic building block of nucleic acids like DNA and RNA.

  • mRNA

    A molecule that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome, where it specifies the amino acid sequence of the protein products of gene expression.

  • 5 Prime End

    The first nucleotide of an mRNA strand synthesized during transcription, crucial for determining the direction of translation.

  • Start Codon

    A specific mRNA codon (AUG) that signals the start of translation and codes for the amino acid methionine.

  • Methionine

    An essential amino acid that serves as the start codon (AUG) in mRNA translation, initiating protein synthesis.

  • Serine

    A polar amino acid with a hydroxyl group, often encoded by the codons UCU, UCC, UCA, UCG, AGU, and AGC in mRNA.

  • Leucine

    An essential amino acid involved in protein synthesis, muscle repair, and regulation of blood sugar levels, encoded by codons UUA, UUG, CUU, CUC.