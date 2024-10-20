Genetic Code quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the first step in using the genetic code? The first step is to use the coding DNA sequence to reveal the mRNA sequence through transcription.

How does the mRNA sequence differ from the DNA coding strand? The mRNA sequence is the same as the DNA coding strand except that thymine (T) is replaced with uracil (U).

What are the two strands of a DNA molecule called? The two strands are called the DNA coding strand and the DNA template strand.

What is the role of the start codon in the genetic code? The start codon, typically AUG, signals the beginning of translation and codes for the amino acid methionine.

How do you identify the amino acid corresponding to a codon using the genetic code table? You use the first letter of the codon to find the row, the second letter to find the column, and the third letter to find the specific position within the box where they overlap.

What is the function of a stop codon in the genetic code? A stop codon signals the end of translation and does not code for an amino acid.

What is the role of ribosomes in translation? Ribosomes are complex structures made of proteins and rRNA that build proteins by using the encoded messages of mRNA.

What is the function of transfer RNAs (tRNAs) during translation? tRNAs carry amino acids to the ribosomes and pair their anticodons with mRNA codons to specify the amino acids.

What is the difference between charged and discharged tRNAs? Charged tRNAs are attached to an amino acid, while discharged tRNAs are not attached to an amino acid.

What is an anticodon and where is it found? An anticodon is a three-nucleotide sequence on tRNA that pairs with a codon on mRNA during translation.

What is the process of transcription? Transcription is the process of using DNA to make mRNA.

What is the role of the genetic code in protein synthesis? The genetic code links mRNA codons to specific amino acids, guiding the synthesis of proteins.

What is the significance of the AUG codon in translation? AUG is the start codon that initiates translation and codes for methionine.

How do ribosomes and tRNAs interact during translation? Ribosomes facilitate the pairing of tRNA anticodons with mRNA codons, allowing tRNAs to deliver the correct amino acids for protein synthesis.