Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Genetic Drift exam Flashcards

Back
Genetic Drift exam
How well do you know this?
1/27

  • Genetic Drift

    A random change in allele frequency due to chance, particularly pronounced in small populations.

  • What is the founder effect?

    A phenomenon where a small group establishes a new population, leading to allele frequencies that match the founders.

  • Population Bottleneck

    A sudden environmental change drastically reduces population size, accelerating genetic drift.

  • How does genetic drift affect genetic variation?

    It can lead to the loss of genetic variation as alleles are lost from the population.

  • Neutral Alleles

    Alleles that do not affect the fitness of an organism.

  • What happens to allele frequencies in small populations due to genetic drift?

    Allele frequencies change unpredictably and can lead to fixation or loss of alleles.

  • Fitness

    The likelihood that an allele improves the survival or reproduction of an organism.

  • How does population size affect genetic drift?

    Genetic drift has a greater effect in small populations and a lesser effect in large populations.

  • Fixation

    When an allele frequency reaches 1, meaning it is the only allele present in the population.

  • What is the effect of genetic drift on deleterious alleles in small populations?

    It can increase the frequency of deleterious alleles due to random changes.

  • What is the main way allele frequencies change for neutral alleles?

    Genetic drift, as there is no fitness difference between the alleles.

  • Probability

    The likelihood or chance that a particular event will occur.

  • How does genetic drift differ from natural selection?

    Genetic drift is random and unpredictable, while natural selection is predictable based on fitness.

  • What can cause a population bottleneck?

    A sudden environmental change, such as a natural disaster, that drastically reduces population size.

  • Generation Time

    The time it takes for a new generation to be born and grow to reproductive age.

  • What is the effect of genetic drift on large populations?

    A large population has many individuals, where genetic drift has a lesser effect each generation.

  • Founder Effect

    A type of genetic drift where a new population is established by a small number of individuals.

  • How does genetic drift affect alleles with fitness differences?

    It can still affect them, potentially increasing deleterious alleles or decreasing beneficial alleles.

  • Random Change

    Unpredictable fluctuations in allele frequencies due to chance events.

  • What happens to genetic variation in a population bottleneck?

    Genetic variation is reduced as the population size decreases and then rebounds.

  • Small Population

    A population with a limited number of individuals, where genetic drift has a pronounced effect.

  • What is the relationship between population size and the predictability of allele frequency changes?

    Smaller populations have less predictable allele frequency changes due to greater genetic drift.

  • Large Population

    A population with many individuals, where genetic drift has a lesser effect each generation.

  • How does the founder effect impact genetic variation?

    It reduces genetic variation as the new population's allele frequencies match the small founding group.

  • Deleterious Alleles

    Alleles that negatively affect the fitness of an organism.

  • What is the main cause of genetic drift?

    Random chance events that change allele frequencies, especially in small populations.

  • Rebound

    The recovery of population size after a bottleneck event.