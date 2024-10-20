Genetic Drift quiz #2 Flashcards

How do natural disasters contribute to genetic drift?
Natural disasters can cause population bottlenecks, drastically reducing population size and accelerating genetic drift, leading to significant shifts in allele frequencies.
What is genetic drift?
Genetic drift is a random change in allele frequency due to chance, particularly pronounced in small populations, leading to the loss of genetic variation.
Which of the following phenomena usually only has an effect on very small populations? A) Natural selection B) Genetic drift C) Gene flow D) Mutation
B) Genetic drift
What describes the founder effect?
The founder effect occurs when a small group from a population establishes a new population, leading to allele frequencies that reflect the founders' genetic makeup.
Which is a consequence of a population that has undergone a bottleneck?
A population bottleneck can lead to reduced genetic variation and significant changes in allele frequencies due to accelerated genetic drift.
What effect do you think genetic drift would have on the genetic diversity of a population?
Genetic drift tends to reduce genetic diversity by causing random loss of alleles, especially in small populations.
Which of the following is true of genetic drift? A) It increases genetic variation B) It is predictable C) It is more pronounced in small populations D) It only affects beneficial alleles
C) It is more pronounced in small populations
Why is genetic drift aptly named?
Genetic drift is aptly named because it involves random 'drifting' of allele frequencies due to chance events.
What is the difference between gene flow and genetic drift?
Gene flow involves the transfer of alleles between populations, while genetic drift is the random change in allele frequencies within a population.
Which statement about genetic drift is correct?
Genetic drift can lead to random changes in allele frequencies, especially in small populations, and can result in the loss of genetic variation.
In which of the following situations would genetic drift most likely cause evolution? A) Large population with high genetic diversity B) Small isolated population C) Population with strong natural selection D) Population with high mutation rate
B) Small isolated population
Which of the following is an example of the founder effect? A) A large population with diverse alleles B) A small group of individuals establishing a new population C) A population experiencing a high mutation rate D) A population undergoing natural selection
B) A small group of individuals establishing a new population
Which of the following is an example of genetic drift? A) A population adapting to a new environment B) A small population losing alleles due to chance C) A population gaining alleles through migration D) A population undergoing artificial selection
B) A small population losing alleles due to chance
Which of the following will not cause genetic drift? A) Random mating B) Natural disasters C) Small population size D) Founder effect
A) Random mating
Which of the following is most likely an example of genetic drift resulting from the founder effect? A) A large population with high genetic diversity B) A new population established by a few individuals C) A population with strong natural selection D) A population with high mutation rate
B) A new population established by a few individuals
How does genetic drift affect small populations differently than large populations?
Genetic drift has a more pronounced effect in small populations, leading to larger and more rapid changes in allele frequencies compared to large populations.
Which of these best describes genetic drift? A) Predictable changes in allele frequencies B) Random changes in allele frequencies C) Changes due to natural selection D) Changes due to gene flow
B) Random changes in allele frequencies
What describes how genetic drift occurs?
Genetic drift occurs due to random changes in allele frequencies, often resulting from chance events, especially in small populations.
