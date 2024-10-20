Skip to main content
Genetic Variation During Meiosis definitions Flashcards

Genetic Variation During Meiosis definitions
  • Non Sister Chromatids

    Chromatids from homologous chromosomes that are not genetically identical and can exchange genetic material during crossing over.

  • Homologous Chromosomes

    Pairs of chromosomes, one from each parent, that have the same genes at the same loci but may have different alleles.

  • Alleles

    Different versions of a gene found at the same locus on homologous chromosomes, contributing to genetic variation.

  • Genes

    Segments of DNA that code for specific proteins or functional RNA, determining inherited traits by directing the synthesis of molecules essential for cellular structure and function.

  • Synaptonemal Complex

    A protein structure that forms between homologous chromosomes during meiosis, facilitating the exchange of genetic material by holding the chromosomes together.

  • Metaphase Plate

    The central plane where homologous chromosomes align during metaphase I of meiosis, ensuring random assortment and genetic diversity in gametes.

  • Anaphase I

    The stage in meiosis where homologous chromosomes are pulled to opposite poles, ensuring each daughter cell receives a random mix of maternal and paternal chromosomes.

  • Gametes

    Haploid cells produced by meiosis, carrying half the genetic information of a parent, essential for sexual reproduction by fusing to form a zygote.

  • Fertilization

    The fusion of haploid gametes (sperm and egg) to form a diploid zygote, initiating the development of a new organism.

  • Sister Chromatids

    Identical copies of a chromosome connected by a centromere, formed during DNA replication and separated during cell division.

  • Daughter Cells

    Cells resulting from the division of a single parent cell, each containing an identical set of chromosomes.

  • Genetic Diversity

    Variation in the genetic makeup of a population due to processes like crossing over, independent assortment, and random fertilization, leading to unique combinations of alleles in offspring.

  • Meiosis I

    The first division in meiosis where homologous chromosomes pair, exchange genetic material, and segregate into two daughter cells, ensuring genetic diversity.