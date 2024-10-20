Genetic Variation During Meiosis quiz Flashcards
What is the second main event that creates genetic diversity during meiosis?
Independent assortment.
During which phase of meiosis does independent assortment occur?
Metaphase I of meiosis I.
How do chromosomes align during metaphase I of meiosis I?
Chromosomes align in homologous pairs in 2 rows on the metaphase plate.
What is the significance of independent assortment in genetic variation?
It results in an enormous amount of possible genetic combinations during meiosis.
How can the number of genetic combinations due to independent assortment be calculated?
Using the equation 2 raised to the power of n, where n is the haploid number of chromosomes.
What does the variable 'n' represent in the equation 2n?
The haploid number of chromosomes in a cell.
What is the result of independent assortment and crossing over during meiosis?
Four haploid cells that are all genetically different from one another.
What is nondisjunction and when can it occur?
Nondisjunction is an error where chromosomes fail to separate, and it can occur during meiosis 1 or meiosis II.
What are aneuploid cells?
Cells that contain either too many or too few chromosomes.
What genetic disorder can result from nondisjunction?
Trisomy 21, also known as Down syndrome.
What happens to chromosomes during metaphase II of meiosis II?
Chromosomes align in a single file line.
What is the outcome of nondisjunction during meiosis?
It can lead to aneuploid cells, which may result in genetic disorders or cell death.
How does independent assortment contribute to genetic diversity?
By allowing homologous chromosomes to independently and randomly align during metaphase 1, creating numerous genetic combinations.
What is the formula to calculate the number of possible genetic combinations in humans?
2 raised to the power of 23, since humans have 23 pairs of chromosomes.
What is the difference between metaphase I and metaphase II in terms of chromosome alignment?
In metaphase I, chromosomes align in homologous pairs in 2 rows, while in metaphase II, they align in a single file line.