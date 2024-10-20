Genetic Variation During Meiosis quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Genetic Variation During Meiosis quiz
  • What is the second main event that creates genetic diversity during meiosis?

    Independent assortment.

  • During which phase of meiosis does independent assortment occur?

    Metaphase I of meiosis I.

  • How do chromosomes align during metaphase I of meiosis I?

    Chromosomes align in homologous pairs in 2 rows on the metaphase plate.

  • What is the significance of independent assortment in genetic variation?

    It results in an enormous amount of possible genetic combinations during meiosis.

  • How can the number of genetic combinations due to independent assortment be calculated?

    Using the equation 2 raised to the power of n, where n is the haploid number of chromosomes.

  • What does the variable 'n' represent in the equation 2n?

    The haploid number of chromosomes in a cell.

  • What is the result of independent assortment and crossing over during meiosis?

    Four haploid cells that are all genetically different from one another.

  • What is nondisjunction and when can it occur?

    Nondisjunction is an error where chromosomes fail to separate, and it can occur during meiosis 1 or meiosis II.

  • What are aneuploid cells?

    Cells that contain either too many or too few chromosomes.

  • What genetic disorder can result from nondisjunction?

    Trisomy 21, also known as Down syndrome.

  • What happens to chromosomes during metaphase II of meiosis II?

    Chromosomes align in a single file line.

  • What is the outcome of nondisjunction during meiosis?

    It can lead to aneuploid cells, which may result in genetic disorders or cell death.

  • How does independent assortment contribute to genetic diversity?

    By allowing homologous chromosomes to independently and randomly align during metaphase 1, creating numerous genetic combinations.

  • What is the formula to calculate the number of possible genetic combinations in humans?

    2 raised to the power of 23, since humans have 23 pairs of chromosomes.

  • What is the difference between metaphase I and metaphase II in terms of chromosome alignment?

    In metaphase I, chromosomes align in homologous pairs in 2 rows, while in metaphase II, they align in a single file line.