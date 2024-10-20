Genetic Variation definitions Flashcards
Genetic Variation definitions
- Genetic VariationDifferences in DNA among individuals within a population, arising from mutations, gene flow, and sexual reproduction, which contribute to the diversity and adaptability of species.
- Natural SelectionThe process where organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring, leading to the prevalence of advantageous traits in the population over generations.
- InbreedingMating between closely related individuals, leading to increased homozygosity and reduced genetic variation, often resulting in decreased fitness and potential inbreeding depression.
- HomozygosityThe condition where an individual has two identical alleles for a specific gene, leading to reduced genetic variation and potentially decreased fitness in a population.
- HeterozygosityThe presence of different alleles at a gene locus within an individual, promoting genetic diversity and often conferring a survival advantage in changing environments.
- Inbreeding DepressionA reduction in population fitness due to increased homozygosity and decreased heterozygosity from mating between relatives, leading to a higher prevalence of deleterious alleles.
- Sexual SelectionA natural selection process where individuals with certain traits outcompete others for mates, often leading to pronounced differences between sexes and sometimes reducing overall fitness.
- Sexual DimorphismPhenotypic differences between males and females of a species, often driven by sexual selection, such as size, color, or ornamentation variations.
- Intersexual SelectionSelection where one sex, typically females, chooses mates based on certain traits, often leading to pronounced differences between males and females in a species.
- Intrasexual SelectionCompetition within the same sex, typically males, for access to mates, often involving physical contests or displays of dominance.
- Balancing SelectionA type of natural selection where multiple alleles are maintained in a population due to advantages like heterozygote superiority or frequency-dependent selection.
- Heterozygous AdvantageWhen heterozygous individuals have a higher fitness than homozygous individuals, often due to a genetic trait providing a survival advantage in specific environments.
- Frequency Dependent SelectionSelection where the fitness of a phenotype depends on its frequency relative to other phenotypes in a population, favoring rare alleles when they are uncommon.
- Gene FlowThe transfer of alleles between populations through migration, altering allele frequencies and increasing genetic diversity.
- Genetic DriftRandom changes in allele frequencies within a population due to chance events, often leading to reduced genetic variation, especially in small populations.