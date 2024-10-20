Genetic Variation definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Genetic Variation Differences in DNA among individuals within a population, arising from mutations, gene flow, and sexual reproduction, which contribute to the diversity and adaptability of species.

Natural Selection The process where organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring, leading to the prevalence of advantageous traits in the population over generations.

Inbreeding Mating between closely related individuals, leading to increased homozygosity and reduced genetic variation, often resulting in decreased fitness and potential inbreeding depression.

Homozygosity The condition where an individual has two identical alleles for a specific gene, leading to reduced genetic variation and potentially decreased fitness in a population.

Heterozygosity The presence of different alleles at a gene locus within an individual, promoting genetic diversity and often conferring a survival advantage in changing environments.

Inbreeding Depression A reduction in population fitness due to increased homozygosity and decreased heterozygosity from mating between relatives, leading to a higher prevalence of deleterious alleles.

Sexual Selection A natural selection process where individuals with certain traits outcompete others for mates, often leading to pronounced differences between sexes and sometimes reducing overall fitness.

Sexual Dimorphism Phenotypic differences between males and females of a species, often driven by sexual selection, such as size, color, or ornamentation variations.

Intersexual Selection Selection where one sex, typically females, chooses mates based on certain traits, often leading to pronounced differences between males and females in a species.

Intrasexual Selection Competition within the same sex, typically males, for access to mates, often involving physical contests or displays of dominance.

Balancing Selection A type of natural selection where multiple alleles are maintained in a population due to advantages like heterozygote superiority or frequency-dependent selection.

Heterozygous Advantage When heterozygous individuals have a higher fitness than homozygous individuals, often due to a genetic trait providing a survival advantage in specific environments.

Frequency Dependent Selection Selection where the fitness of a phenotype depends on its frequency relative to other phenotypes in a population, favoring rare alleles when they are uncommon.

Gene Flow The transfer of alleles between populations through migration, altering allele frequencies and increasing genetic diversity.