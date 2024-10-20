Genomes definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Genomes definitions

Genomes definitions
  • Genomes

    The complete set of an organism's DNA, including all of its genes and non-coding sequences, which varies in size and complexity between prokaryotes and eukaryotes.

  • Prokaryotic Genome

    A compact, mostly uninterrupted sequence of DNA that codes for proteins, with minimal non-coding regions and regulatory sequences, showing a linear relationship between gene number and genome size.

  • Coding Sequences

    Sequences of DNA that directly code for proteins, typically uninterrupted in prokaryotes, leading to a linear relationship between gene number and genome size.

  • DNA

    A molecule that carries genetic instructions for the development, functioning, growth, and reproduction of all known organisms and many viruses.

  • Proteins

    Molecules composed of amino acids that perform a vast array of functions within organisms, including catalyzing metabolic reactions, DNA replication, responding to stimuli, and transporting molecules.

  • Regulatory Sequences

    DNA sequences that control gene expression by interacting with proteins to enhance or suppress transcription, crucial for proper gene function and regulation in both prokaryotic and eukaryotic genomes.

  • Eukaryotic Genome

    The genetic material in eukaryotes, characterized by a large size, numerous genes, extensive non-coding DNA, repeated sequences, and complex regulatory elements.

  • Non Coding DNA

    DNA sequences that do not code for proteins but play roles in regulation, structural integrity, and genome evolution, including introns, regulatory elements, and repetitive sequences.

  • ncDNA

    Noncoding DNA (ncDNA) refers to sequences in the genome that do not code for proteins but can have regulatory, structural, or unknown functions, and make up a significant portion of eukaryotic genomes.

  • Repeated Sequences

    Sequences of DNA that are repeated multiple times in the genome, often non-coding, and can vary in length and number between individuals, contributing to genetic diversity and evolution.

  • Protein Coding Genes

    Segments of DNA that are transcribed into mRNA and translated into proteins, essential for cellular structure and function.

  • Genome Size

    The total amount of DNA contained within one copy of a single genome, varying significantly between organisms and not directly proportional to the number of genes.

  • Linear Relationship

    A relationship where an increase in one variable results in a proportional increase in another, forming a straight line when graphed.

  • Lateral Gene Transfer

    The transfer of genes between organisms in a manner other than traditional reproduction, often seen in bacteria, allowing for rapid genetic variation and adaptation.

  • Horizontal Gene Transfer

    The transfer of genetic material between organisms in a manner other than traditional reproduction, often seen in bacteria, allowing for rapid genetic diversity and evolution.

  • Transformation

    The process by which bacteria uptake and integrate foreign DNA from their environment into their own genome, leading to genetic variation.

  • Tree Of Life

    A diagram representing the evolutionary relationships among various species, showing how they diverged from common ancestors through genetic changes over time.

  • Phylogenetic Tree

    A branching diagram showing evolutionary relationships among species based on similarities and differences in genetic or physical traits.

  • Synteny

    Conserved arrangement of genes on chromosomes of different species, indicating shared ancestry and aiding in the study of evolutionary relationships.

  • Chromosome Duplication

    The process where an entire chromosome or a segment of it is copied, resulting in an organism having extra genetic material, which can lead to evolutionary changes or genetic disorders.

  • Speciation

    The evolutionary process where populations evolve to become distinct species, often through genetic divergence and reproductive isolation mechanisms.

  • Exon Shuffling

    Rearrangement of exons within or between genes, leading to new proteins or functions, contributing to genetic diversity and evolution.

  • Novel Proteins

    Proteins formed through exon shuffling or gene deletions, resulting in new structures or functions not previously present in the organism.

  • Deletions

    The removal of DNA segments from a genome, potentially altering gene function and leading to new protein variants or functions.

  • Single Copy Genes

    A unique gene present as a single copy in the genome, not part of a gene family or cluster, encoding a specific protein.

  • Tandem Clusters

    Clusters of identical gene copies transcribed simultaneously to meet high demand, formed through gene duplication and unequal crossover.

  • Transcription

    The process of copying a segment of DNA into RNA, particularly mRNA, which carries genetic information from the DNA to the ribosome for protein synthesis.

  • Receptors

    Proteins on cell surfaces or within cells that bind to specific molecules, triggering a biological response.

  • Structural Proteins

    Proteins that provide support and shape to cells and tissues, such as collagen in connective tissues and keratin in hair and nails.

  • Cell Junction Proteins

    Proteins that form connections between cells, facilitating communication, adhesion, and maintaining tissue integrity. They include tight junctions, gap junctions, and desmosomes.

  • Chaperones

    Proteins that assist in the proper folding and assembly of other proteins, preventing misfolding and aggregation, especially under stress conditions.

  • Gene Duplication

    The process where an extra copy of a gene is added to the genome, often due to unequal crossover during meiosis, leading to genetic diversity and potential new functions.

  • Unequal Crossover

    A misalignment of homologous chromosomes during meiosis that results in unequal exchange of genetic material, leading to duplications or deletions of gene segments.

  • Multi Gene Families

    A set of similar genes formed through duplication, often encoding proteins with related functions, and can be located near each other or dispersed across the genome.

  • Gene Clusters

    Clusters of similar genes located near each other on a chromosome, often arising from gene duplication, and typically involved in related functions or processes.

  • Hox Genes

    Highly conserved gene family that determines the body plan of an embryo, defining different parts of the body and used by many organisms.

  • Constitutive Heterochromatin

    Structural DNA that remains permanently condensed, typically found around centromeres and telomeres, and does not contain genes or participate in transcription.

  • Centromere

    The region of a chromosome where sister chromatids are held together and where spindle fibers attach during cell division.

  • Telomeres

    Protective DNA sequences at chromosome ends, preventing degradation and fusion, crucial for maintaining genomic stability during cell division.

  • Segmental Duplications

    Duplicated DNA segments in a genome that are nearly identical and can lead to genetic variation and evolution through unequal crossing over.

  • Short Tandem Repeats

    Short, repeated DNA sequences found in non-coding regions of the genome, varying in number between individuals, and often used in genetic profiling due to their high variability.

  • Microsatellites

    Short, repeated DNA sequences that vary in number between individuals and are prone to unequal crossing over, leading to genetic diversity.

  • Single Nucleotide Polymorphism

    A variation in a single DNA building block (nucleotide) at a specific position in the genome, which can affect gene function and contribute to individual differences in traits and disease susceptibility.

  • Transposable Element

    A DNA sequence that can change its position within the genome, potentially creating mutations and altering the cell's genetic identity. They include transposons (DNA-based) and retrotransposons (RNA-based).

  • Transposons

    Mobile genetic elements that move within a genome via a DNA intermediate, causing mutations and altering the cell's genetic identity.

  • Retrotransposons

    Transposable elements that use an RNA intermediate to copy and insert themselves into new locations within the genome, often involving reverse transcriptase.

  • Long Interspersed Nuclear Element

    A transposable element that uses an RNA intermediate and reverse transcriptase to insert itself back into the genome, contributing to genomic variation and evolution.

  • Line A

    An transposable element that uses an RNA intermediate and reverse transcriptase to insert its sequence back into the genome.

  • Reverse Transcriptase

    An enzyme that synthesizes DNA from an RNA template, crucial for retroviruses to integrate their genetic material into the host genome.

  • Pseudogenes

    Inactive DNA sequences that were once functional genes but have lost their ability to code for proteins due to mutations.

  • MicroRNA

    Small non-coding RNA molecules that regulate gene expression by binding to complementary mRNA sequences, leading to their degradation or inhibition of translation.

  • RNA Interference

    A biological process where small RNA molecules inhibit gene expression by causing the degradation of specific mRNA molecules or hindering their translation into proteins.

  • Gene Expression

    The process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize functional gene products, such as proteins, often involving transcription and translation.

  • Introns

    Non-coding DNA segments within genes that are transcribed into RNA but removed during RNA splicing, not contributing to the final mRNA and thus not coding for proteins.