Genotype vs. Phenotype definitions Flashcards

Genotype vs. Phenotype definitions
  • Allele

    A version of a gene inherited from each parent, determining specific traits, with variations that can be dominant or recessive.

  • Gene

    A unit of heredity composed of DNA that determines specific traits by coding for proteins, inherited from both parents.

  • Dominant Allele

    An allele that expresses its trait in the presence of another allele, masking the effect of the recessive allele.

  • Recessive Allele

    An allele that only shows its effect when paired with an identical allele, being masked by a dominant allele in heterozygous conditions.

  • Genotype

    The genetic makeup of an organism, consisting of all the alleles inherited from both parents, determining specific traits.

  • Heterozygous

    Having two different alleles for a specific gene, one dominant and one recessive.

  • Homozygous

    Having two identical alleles for a specific gene, either both dominant or both recessive.

  • Meiosis

    A type of cell division producing four genetically unique haploid cells from one diploid cell, crucial for sexual reproduction and genetic diversity.

  • Phenotype

    Observable traits or characteristics of an organism resulting from the interaction of its genetic makeup and the environment.