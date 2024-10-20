Genotype vs. Phenotype definitions Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (9)
Allele
A version of a gene inherited from each parent, determining specific traits, with variations that can be dominant or recessive.
Gene
A unit of heredity composed of DNA that determines specific traits by coding for proteins, inherited from both parents.
Dominant Allele
An allele that expresses its trait in the presence of another allele, masking the effect of the recessive allele.
Recessive Allele
An allele that only shows its effect when paired with an identical allele, being masked by a dominant allele in heterozygous conditions.
Genotype
The genetic makeup of an organism, consisting of all the alleles inherited from both parents, determining specific traits.
Heterozygous
Having two different alleles for a specific gene, one dominant and one recessive.
Homozygous
Having two identical alleles for a specific gene, either both dominant or both recessive.
Meiosis
A type of cell division producing four genetically unique haploid cells from one diploid cell, crucial for sexual reproduction and genetic diversity.
Phenotype
Observable traits or characteristics of an organism resulting from the interaction of its genetic makeup and the environment.