Genotype vs. Phenotype quiz Flashcards

Genotype vs. Phenotype quiz
Genotype vs. Phenotype quiz
- What is the definition of genotype?Genotype is the genetic combination of alleles in an individual organism, typically represented as a pair of letters.
- How is a homozygous genotype characterized?A homozygous genotype has two identical alleles for the same gene, either both dominant (e.g., YY) or both recessive (e.g., yy).
- What does the term 'heterozygous' mean in genetics?Heterozygous refers to having two different alleles for the same gene, such as one dominant allele and one recessive allele (e.g., Yy).
- What is the phenotype?Phenotype is the physically expressed trait that results from the genotype, such as the color of a pea.
- How does a dominant allele affect the phenotype in a heterozygous genotype?In a heterozygous genotype, the dominant allele will mask the effect of the recessive allele, determining the phenotype.
- What phenotype results from a homozygous dominant genotype in pea plants?A homozygous dominant genotype (YY) results in a yellow color phenotype in pea plants.
- What phenotype results from a homozygous recessive genotype in pea plants?A homozygous recessive genotype (yy) results in a green color phenotype in pea plants.
- Can you visually distinguish between a homozygous dominant and a heterozygous pea plant based on phenotype alone?No, both homozygous dominant (YY) and heterozygous (Yy) pea plants have yellow-colored peas, making them visually indistinguishable.
- What tool can be used to predict the possible genotypes and phenotypes of offspring?A Punnett square is used to predict the possible genotypes and phenotypes of offspring for a specific trait.
- What does a Punnett square represent in terms of biological processes?A Punnett square represents both meiosis (gamete formation) and fertilization (gamete fusion).
- What is the significance of the dominant allele in a heterozygous genotype?The dominant allele in a heterozygous genotype exerts its effect over the recessive allele, determining the phenotype.
- What is the genetic notation for a homozygous recessive genotype?The genetic notation for a homozygous recessive genotype is two lowercase letters, such as yy.
- What is the genetic notation for a heterozygous genotype?The genetic notation for a heterozygous genotype is one uppercase letter and one lowercase letter, such as Yy.
- What does the term 'allele' refer to in genetics?An allele is a variant form of a gene that can exist in different versions, such as dominant or recessive.
- How does the genotype influence the phenotype?The genotype, which is the genetic combination of alleles, determines the phenotype, which is the physical expression of those genes.