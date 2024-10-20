Genotype vs. Phenotype quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the definition of genotype? Genotype is the genetic combination of alleles in an individual organism, typically represented as a pair of letters.

How is a homozygous genotype characterized? A homozygous genotype has two identical alleles for the same gene, either both dominant (e.g., YY) or both recessive (e.g., yy).

What does the term 'heterozygous' mean in genetics? Heterozygous refers to having two different alleles for the same gene, such as one dominant allele and one recessive allele (e.g., Yy).

What is the phenotype? Phenotype is the physically expressed trait that results from the genotype, such as the color of a pea.

How does a dominant allele affect the phenotype in a heterozygous genotype? In a heterozygous genotype, the dominant allele will mask the effect of the recessive allele, determining the phenotype.

What phenotype results from a homozygous dominant genotype in pea plants? A homozygous dominant genotype (YY) results in a yellow color phenotype in pea plants.

What phenotype results from a homozygous recessive genotype in pea plants? A homozygous recessive genotype (yy) results in a green color phenotype in pea plants.

Can you visually distinguish between a homozygous dominant and a heterozygous pea plant based on phenotype alone? No, both homozygous dominant (YY) and heterozygous (Yy) pea plants have yellow-colored peas, making them visually indistinguishable.

What tool can be used to predict the possible genotypes and phenotypes of offspring? A Punnett square is used to predict the possible genotypes and phenotypes of offspring for a specific trait.

What does a Punnett square represent in terms of biological processes? A Punnett square represents both meiosis (gamete formation) and fertilization (gamete fusion).

What is the significance of the dominant allele in a heterozygous genotype? The dominant allele in a heterozygous genotype exerts its effect over the recessive allele, determining the phenotype.

What is the genetic notation for a homozygous recessive genotype? The genetic notation for a homozygous recessive genotype is two lowercase letters, such as yy.

What is the genetic notation for a heterozygous genotype? The genetic notation for a heterozygous genotype is one uppercase letter and one lowercase letter, such as Yy.

What does the term 'allele' refer to in genetics? An allele is a variant form of a gene that can exist in different versions, such as dominant or recessive.