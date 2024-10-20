Skip to main content
Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon definitions Flashcards

Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon definitions
  • Extracellular Glucose

    Glucose present outside the cell that inhibits the lac operon by reducing intracellular cyclic AMP levels, preventing activation of lactose metabolism genes.

  • Transcription

    The process of copying a segment of DNA into RNA by RNA polymerase, enabling gene expression.

  • Lac Operon

    A gene system in prokaryotes that is activated in the absence of glucose and presence of lactose, enabling the breakdown of lactose for energy.

  • Genes

    Segments of DNA that encode instructions for synthesizing proteins or RNA molecules, influencing an organism's traits and functions.

  • Proteins

    Molecules composed of amino acids that perform a vast array of functions within organisms, including catalyzing metabolic reactions, DNA replication, and transporting molecules.

  • Lactose

    A disaccharide sugar composed of glucose and galactose, used as an energy source when glucose is unavailable.

  • Energy

    The capacity to perform work or drive chemical reactions, often derived from the metabolism of nutrients like glucose or lactose.

  • Repressor

    A protein that binds to the operator region of an operon, preventing transcription by blocking RNA polymerase from initiating gene expression.

  • Operator

    A DNA segment in an operon where a repressor protein binds, inhibiting transcription of adjacent genes.

  • RNA Polymerase

    An enzyme that synthesizes RNA from a DNA template during transcription, crucial for gene expression.

  • DNA

    The molecule that carries genetic instructions for the development, functioning, growth, and reproduction of all known organisms and many viruses.

  • Intracellular Cyclic Amp

    A secondary messenger in cells that decreases when glucose is present, preventing activation of the lac operon by not binding to the cyclic AMP receptor protein.

  • Cyclic Amp

    A secondary messenger that decreases in concentration when glucose is present, preventing activation of the lac operon by not binding to the cyclic AMP receptor protein.

  • Crp

    A protein that binds cyclic AMP and activates the lac operon in prokaryotes when glucose levels are low.

  • Cyclic Amp Receptor Protein

    A protein that binds cyclic AMP and activates transcription of the lac operon in the absence of glucose.

  • Prokaryote

    A unicellular organism lacking a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, with DNA in a nucleoid region, often using operons for gene regulation.

  • Activator Binding Site

    A DNA region where regulatory proteins bind to increase gene transcription, crucial for operon activation in response to specific cellular conditions.

  • Metabolize

    Convert substances into energy or building blocks through biochemical reactions.