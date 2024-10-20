Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon definitions Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (18)
Extracellular Glucose
Glucose present outside the cell that inhibits the lac operon by reducing intracellular cyclic AMP levels, preventing activation of lactose metabolism genes.
Transcription
The process of copying a segment of DNA into RNA by RNA polymerase, enabling gene expression.
Lac Operon
A gene system in prokaryotes that is activated in the absence of glucose and presence of lactose, enabling the breakdown of lactose for energy.
Genes
Segments of DNA that encode instructions for synthesizing proteins or RNA molecules, influencing an organism's traits and functions.
Proteins
Molecules composed of amino acids that perform a vast array of functions within organisms, including catalyzing metabolic reactions, DNA replication, and transporting molecules.
Lactose
A disaccharide sugar composed of glucose and galactose, used as an energy source when glucose is unavailable.
Energy
The capacity to perform work or drive chemical reactions, often derived from the metabolism of nutrients like glucose or lactose.
Repressor
A protein that binds to the operator region of an operon, preventing transcription by blocking RNA polymerase from initiating gene expression.
Operator
A DNA segment in an operon where a repressor protein binds, inhibiting transcription of adjacent genes.
RNA Polymerase
An enzyme that synthesizes RNA from a DNA template during transcription, crucial for gene expression.
DNA
The molecule that carries genetic instructions for the development, functioning, growth, and reproduction of all known organisms and many viruses.
Intracellular Cyclic Amp
A secondary messenger in cells that decreases when glucose is present, preventing activation of the lac operon by not binding to the cyclic AMP receptor protein.
Cyclic Amp
A secondary messenger that decreases in concentration when glucose is present, preventing activation of the lac operon by not binding to the cyclic AMP receptor protein.
Crp
A protein that binds cyclic AMP and activates the lac operon in prokaryotes when glucose levels are low.
Cyclic Amp Receptor Protein
A protein that binds cyclic AMP and activates transcription of the lac operon in the absence of glucose.
Prokaryote
A unicellular organism lacking a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, with DNA in a nucleoid region, often using operons for gene regulation.
Activator Binding Site
A DNA region where regulatory proteins bind to increase gene transcription, crucial for operon activation in response to specific cellular conditions.
Metabolize
Convert substances into energy or building blocks through biochemical reactions.