Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Glycolysis definitions Flashcards

Back
Glycolysis definitions
How well do you know this?
1/6

  • Glycolysis

    The first stage of aerobic cellular respiration, occurring in the cytoplasm, where one glucose molecule is broken down into two pyruvate molecules, producing a net gain of 2 ATP and 2 NADH.

  • Energy Investment Phase

    The initial phase of glycolysis where 2 ATP molecules are consumed to prepare glucose for subsequent energy extraction.

  • Energy Harvest Phase

    The phase in glycolysis where 2 NADH and 4 ATP molecules are produced, resulting in a net gain of 2 ATP after accounting for the 2 ATP used in the initial phase.

  • Pyruvate

    A three-carbon molecule produced from glucose during glycolysis, serving as a key intermediate in cellular respiration.

  • NADH

    A high-energy electron carrier produced during glycolysis and the citric acid cycle, essential for ATP production in the electron transport chain.

  • Net Products

    The final quantities of substances produced after accounting for the initial inputs and outputs in a biochemical process.