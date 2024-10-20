Glycolysis definitions Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (6)
Glycolysis
The first stage of aerobic cellular respiration, occurring in the cytoplasm, where one glucose molecule is broken down into two pyruvate molecules, producing a net gain of 2 ATP and 2 NADH.
Energy Investment Phase
The initial phase of glycolysis where 2 ATP molecules are consumed to prepare glucose for subsequent energy extraction.
Energy Harvest Phase
The phase in glycolysis where 2 NADH and 4 ATP molecules are produced, resulting in a net gain of 2 ATP after accounting for the 2 ATP used in the initial phase.
Pyruvate
A three-carbon molecule produced from glucose during glycolysis, serving as a key intermediate in cellular respiration.
NADH
A high-energy electron carrier produced during glycolysis and the citric acid cycle, essential for ATP production in the electron transport chain.
Net Products
The final quantities of substances produced after accounting for the initial inputs and outputs in a biochemical process.