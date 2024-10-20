Glycolysis quiz Flashcards
Where does glycolysis occur within a cell?
Glycolysis occurs in the cytoplasm.
How many chemical reactions make up glycolysis?
Glycolysis consists of a total of 10 chemical reactions.
What are the two phases of glycolysis?
The two phases of glycolysis are the energy investment phase and the energy harvest phase.
What is the initial substrate for glycolysis?
The initial substrate for glycolysis is a single glucose molecule.
How many ATP molecules are used in the energy investment phase of glycolysis?
The energy investment phase uses 2 ATP molecules.
What are the net products of glycolysis from one glucose molecule?
The net products of glycolysis are 2 pyruvate molecules, 2 NADH molecules, and 2 ATP molecules.
How many ATP molecules are produced in the energy harvest phase of glycolysis?
The energy harvest phase produces 4 ATP molecules.
What is the net gain of ATP molecules from glycolysis?
The net gain of ATP molecules from glycolysis is 2 ATP molecules.
Which electron carrier is produced during glycolysis?
The electron carrier produced during glycolysis is NADH.
What happens to the pyruvate molecules produced in glycolysis?
The pyruvate molecules are transported to the mitochondrial matrix for the next steps of cellular respiration.
What is ironic about the energy investment phase of glycolysis?
It is ironic that the energy investment phase uses ATP even though the overall goal of cellular respiration is to produce ATP.
How many NADH molecules are produced per glucose molecule during glycolysis?
Glycolysis produces 2 NADH molecules per glucose molecule.
What is the fate of NAD+ in glycolysis?
NAD+ is converted to NADH by gaining electrons from glucose.
What is the net ATP production if 4 ATP are produced but 2 ATP are used in glycolysis?
The net ATP production is 2 ATP molecules.