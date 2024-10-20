Skip to main content
Growth definitions Flashcards

Growth definitions
  • Indeterminate Growth

    Continuous plant growth throughout life, enabled by meristems, allowing roots and shoots to extend indefinitely.

  • Meristems

    Regions in plants containing undifferentiated cells capable of division and differentiation into various tissues, enabling continuous growth throughout the plant's life.

  • Stem Cells

    Undifferentiated cells capable of dividing and developing into various specialized cell types, essential for growth and repair in organisms.

  • Primary Growth

    Growth involving the elongation of roots and shoots, driven by apical meristems, enabling plants to extend deeper into the soil and higher towards light.

  • Apical Meristem

    A region of undifferentiated cells at the tips of roots and shoots, responsible for primary growth by producing new cells that differentiate into various plant tissues.

  • Root Apical Meristem

    A region of undifferentiated cells at the tip of a root, responsible for primary growth by producing new cells that elongate and differentiate into various root tissues.

  • Primary Meristems

    Meristems derived from apical meristems, responsible for primary growth, forming protoderm (epidermis), procambium (vascular tissue), and ground meristem (ground tissue).

  • Protoderm

    The outermost primary meristem in plants, responsible for forming the epidermis, the protective outer layer of cells.

  • Epidermis

    The outermost layer of cells in plants, providing protection against environmental factors and aiding in water retention and gas exchange.

  • Procambium

    A primary meristem that differentiates into vascular tissues, including xylem and phloem, and can further develop into vascular cambium and cork cambium for secondary growth.

  • Vascular Tissue

    Plant tissue responsible for transporting water, nutrients, and sugars throughout the plant, consisting of xylem and phloem, derived from the procambium.

  • Ground Tissue

    Plant tissue excluding vascular and dermal tissues, involved in photosynthesis, storage, and support, found in roots, stems, and leaves, and divided into pith and cortex in shoots.

  • Root Cap

    A protective structure at the tip of a plant root that shields the apical meristem, senses gravity, and secretes lubricating polysaccharides to aid root penetration through soil.