Growth quiz Flashcards

What are the three zones of root growth? The three zones of root growth are the zone of cellular division, the zone of elongation, and the zone of cellular maturation.

What is the function of the root cap? The root cap protects the apical meristem, senses gravity, and secretes a lubricating polysaccharide to help the root push through the soil.

What occurs in the zone of cellular division? In the zone of cellular division, cells are actively dividing, and it contains the apical and primary meristems.

How do cells in the zone of elongation contribute to root growth? Cells in the zone of elongation swell with water, providing the force to push the root cap through the soil.

What is the role of root hairs in the zone of cellular maturation? Root hairs in the zone of cellular maturation are crucial for water and nutrient absorption.

What are the primary meristems found in roots? The primary meristems found in roots are the procambium, protoderm, and ground meristem.

What is the difference between primary and secondary growth in plants? Primary growth extends the roots and shoots, while secondary growth expands the plant's circumference, typically seen in woody plants.

What is the function of the vascular cambium? The vascular cambium produces secondary xylem and phloem, contributing to the plant's secondary growth.

What is the role of the cork cambium? The cork cambium produces cork cells, which form the bark and are impermeable to gas and water.

What is heartwood, and what is its function? Heartwood is the darker, inner xylem that accumulates gums and resins to resist decay and provides structural support.

What is indeterminate growth in plants? Indeterminate growth is when plants grow throughout their entire lives without a predetermined endpoint.

What are meristems in plants? Meristems are collections of plant stem cells that can differentiate into any necessary mature cell types.

What is the role of the apical meristem in plant growth? The apical meristem, located at the tips of roots and shoots, is responsible for primary growth, producing new leaves, flowers, and stems.

What are the three primary meristems and their functions? The protoderm gives rise to the epidermis, the procambium gives rise to vascular tissue, and the ground meristem gives rise to ground tissue.

What are the two types of lateral meristems involved in secondary growth? The two types of lateral meristems are the vascular cambium, which produces secondary xylem and phloem, and the cork cambium, which produces cork cells.

What is the difference between primary and secondary xylem and phloem? Primary xylem and phloem are produced by the procambium, while secondary xylem and phloem are produced by the vascular cambium.

What is the function of cork cells in plants? Cork cells, produced by the cork cambium, are non-living and highly impermeable to gas and water, forming the bark.

What is the role of lenticels in woody plants? Lenticels are porous tissues in the bark that allow for gas exchange.

What is heartwood and sapwood in a tree? Heartwood is the darker, non-transporting xylem that resists decay, while sapwood is the lighter, actively transporting xylem.

