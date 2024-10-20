Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Heart Physiology definitions Flashcards

Back
Heart Physiology definitions
How well do you know this?
1/15

  • Heart

    A muscular organ that pumps blood through the circulatory system by rhythmic contraction and relaxation, divided into atria and ventricles, and regulated by electrical signals.

  • Blood

    A vital fluid circulating through the heart, arteries, veins, and capillaries, delivering oxygen and nutrients to cells and removing waste products, while also playing a role in immune defense and temperature regulation.

  • Arteries

    Blood vessels that carry oxygen-rich blood away from the heart to the body's tissues, characterized by thick, muscular walls to withstand high pressure from heart contractions.

  • Atria

    Thinner, less muscular heart chambers that receive blood from veins and transfer it to the ventricles for pumping into the arteries.

  • Ventricles

    Muscular heart chambers that pump blood into arteries, playing a crucial role in the cardiac cycle by contracting during systole and relaxing during diastole to maintain blood circulation.

  • Systole

    The contraction phase of the cardiac cycle where the heart muscles contract, pumping blood from the ventricles into the arteries.

  • Diastole

    The heart's relaxation phase, allowing chambers to fill with blood, crucial for maintaining efficient blood circulation.

  • Vena Cava

    The largest veins in the body, responsible for returning deoxygenated blood from the body to the right atrium of the heart.

  • AV Valves

    Valves between the atria and ventricles that prevent backflow of blood during ventricular contraction, ensuring unidirectional flow from atria to ventricles.

  • Semilunar Valves

    Valves in the heart that prevent backflow of blood from the arteries into the ventricles during ventricular diastole, ensuring unidirectional blood flow.

  • Action Potentials

    Electrical signals generated by ion movement across cell membranes, crucial for initiating and propagating heart contractions, moving between heart cells via gap junctions.

  • Sinoatrial Node

    A group of specialized cells in the right atrium that initiates and regulates the heart's rhythmic contractions by generating electrical impulses, often referred to as the heart's natural pacemaker.

  • Atrioventricular Node

    A cluster of cells in the heart that delays electrical impulses, allowing the atria to fully contract and empty blood into the ventricles before they contract.

  • Purkinje Fibers

    Specialized fibers in the heart's ventricles that rapidly conduct electrical impulses, ensuring coordinated contraction from the apex upwards, optimizing blood ejection into the arteries.

  • Cardiac Output

    The volume of blood pumped by the ventricles per minute, calculated by multiplying heart rate (beats per minute) by stroke volume (blood per beat).