Heart Physiology exam Flashcards

Heart Physiology exam
  • Cardiac Cycle

    A complete cycle of pumping out blood (systole) and filling up with blood (diastole).

  • What is the function of the sinoatrial node?

    It initiates action potentials that propagate through the heart, leading to coordinated contractions.

  • Systole

    The contraction phase of the cardiac cycle where the heart muscles contract and pump blood.

  • What is the typical blood pressure reading?

    Around 120/80 mmHg.

  • Diastole

    The relaxation phase of the cardiac cycle where the heart fills with blood.

  • What is the role of baroreceptors?

    They detect blood pressure and help maintain homeostasis by adjusting blood volume and vessel diameter.

  • Systolic Blood Pressure

    The highest blood pressure in the arteries during the peak of heart contractions.

  • What is the function of the atrioventricular node?

    It delays the action potential to allow the atria to empty blood into the ventricles before they contract.

  • Diastolic Blood Pressure

    The lowest blood pressure in the arteries during the relaxation phase of the heart.

  • What are Purkinje fibers?

    Fibers that propagate the action potential through the ventricles from the bottom to the top.

  • Electrocardiogram (ECG)

    A recording of the electrical activity of the heart.

  • What is cardiac output?

    The volume of blood pumped per minute by the ventricle.

  • Stroke Volume

    The volume of blood pumped by a single ventricle contraction.

  • What is hypertension?

    Long-term high blood pressure, typically above 140 mmHg systolic.

  • Arteriosclerosis

    The hardening of the arteries due to an accumulation of fat deposits.

  • What is a myocardial infarction?

    A heart attack caused by a blockage in one of the coronary arteries.

  • Capillaries

    Small blood vessels where nutrient and gas exchange occurs with tissues.

  • What is the role of veins in blood circulation?

    Veins return blood to the heart and have valves to prevent backflow.

  • Intercalated Discs

    Specialized structures in heart muscle that connect neighboring cells and contain gap junctions.

  • What is the function of the aorta?

    The largest artery in the body that receives blood from the left ventricle.

  • Homeostasis in blood pressure

    Maintained through baroreceptors, adjusting blood volume and vessel diameter.

  • What is the significance of the AV node delay?

    It allows the atria to completely empty their blood into the ventricles before they contract.

  • High Density Lipoprotein (HDL)

    Referred to as 'good cholesterol' because it scavenges excess cholesterol.

  • What is a stroke?

    Damage to the brain tissue due to a lack of oxygen, often caused by a blocked or ruptured artery.

  • Low Density Lipoprotein (LDL)

    Referred to as 'bad cholesterol' because it delivers cholesterol that can lead to fat deposits in arteries.

  • What is the role of the pulmonary artery?

    It carries deoxygenated blood from the right ventricle to the lungs.

  • Gap Junctions

    Channels between heart cells that allow ions to flow and propagate action potentials.

  • What is the function of the superior vena cava?

    It returns deoxygenated blood from the upper body to the right atrium.

  • Atrioventricular Valves

    Valves that allow blood to flow from the atria to the ventricles.