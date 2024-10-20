Homologous Chromosomes quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Homologous Chromosomes quiz

Homologous Chromosomes quiz
  • What is the process called where sperm and egg cells merge together?
    The process is called fertilization.
  • What type of cell division produces haploid gametes?
    Meiosis produces haploid gametes.
  • What are gametes in males and females called?
    In males, gametes are called sperm cells, and in females, they are called egg cells.
  • What does the term 'haploid' mean in the context of chromosomes?
    Haploid means having half the number of chromosomes, or just one copy of every chromosome.
  • What is the first diploid cell formed after fertilization called?
    The first diploid cell formed is called a zygote.
  • What process allows a zygote to develop into a baby with trillions of cells?
    Mitosis allows a zygote to develop into a baby with trillions of cells.
  • What does 'diploid' mean in terms of chromosome number?
    Diploid means having two copies of every chromosome.
  • What is the scientific term for sex cells?
    The scientific term for sex cells is gametes.
  • What is the role of meiosis in the life cycle of sexual reproducers?
    Meiosis produces haploid gametes necessary for sexual reproduction.
  • What happens during fertilization in terms of chromosome number?
    During fertilization, haploid sperm and egg cells fuse to form a diploid zygote.
  • What is the chromosome number of a zygote compared to gametes?
    A zygote is diploid (2n), having twice the chromosome number of haploid (n) gametes.
  • What process follows fertilization to allow the zygote to grow?
    Mitosis follows fertilization to allow the zygote to grow.
  • What is the significance of homologous chromosomes in meiosis?
    Homologous chromosomes pair up and segregate during meiosis to ensure genetic diversity.
  • How do homologous chromosomes differ from sister chromatids?
    Homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes, one from each parent, while sister chromatids are identical copies of a single chromosome.
  • What is the result of meiosis in terms of genetic variation?
    Meiosis results in genetic variation through the independent assortment of chromosomes and crossing over.