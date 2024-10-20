Skip to main content
Primates and Homonids definitions Flashcards

Primates and Homonids definitions
  • Primates

    A group of mammals with large brains, advanced visual systems, good parental care, complex social behaviors, and often opposable thumbs, including humans, apes, and monkeys.

  • Mammals

    Warm-blooded vertebrates with hair or fur, mammary glands for milk production, and typically give live birth. They have a neocortex region in the brain, three middle ear bones, and a four-chambered heart.

  • Occipital Lobe

    The brain region at the back of the head responsible for processing visual information, enabling perception and interpretation of visual stimuli.

  • Visual Systems

    Neural networks in the brain, particularly the occipital lobe, that process visual information, enabling perception, recognition, and interpretation of visual stimuli.

  • Parental Care

    The investment of time and resources by parents to enhance the survival and development of their offspring, often seen in species with complex social structures.

  • Social Behaviors

    Behaviors involving interactions among individuals within a species, often for cooperation, communication, and social structure maintenance, seen in primates like humans and chimpanzees.

  • Anthropoids

    Bigger-brained primates including monkeys, apes, and humans, characterized by complex social behaviors, advanced visual systems, and often opposable thumbs.

  • Hominids

    A group of large-brained primates, including humans, chimpanzees, gorillas, bonobos, and orangutans, characterized by complex social behaviors and, in humans, full bipedalism.

  • Bipedalism

    The ability to walk upright on two legs, primarily seen in humans, distinguishing them from other great apes that use all four limbs for movement.

  • Australopithecus

    An early hominid genus from Africa, living 4-2 million years ago, crucial in human evolution, known for bipedalism and species like "Lucy" (A. afarensis), a potential ancestor of the Homo genus.

  • Homo

    A genus of hominids that includes modern humans and their close relatives, characterized by larger brain size, tool use, and bipedalism.

  • Neanderthals

    An extinct hominid species closely related to modern humans, known for their robust build, large brains, and presence in Europe and Asia until about 40,000 years ago.

  • Cro-Magnon

    Early modern humans in Europe, dating from around 40,000 to 10,000 years ago, known for their advanced tools, art, and cultural development, and considered direct ancestors of contemporary humans.