Primates and Homonids definitions Flashcards
Primates
A group of mammals with large brains, advanced visual systems, good parental care, complex social behaviors, and often opposable thumbs, including humans, apes, and monkeys.
Mammals
Warm-blooded vertebrates with hair or fur, mammary glands for milk production, and typically give live birth. They have a neocortex region in the brain, three middle ear bones, and a four-chambered heart.
Occipital Lobe
The brain region at the back of the head responsible for processing visual information, enabling perception and interpretation of visual stimuli.
Visual Systems
Neural networks in the brain, particularly the occipital lobe, that process visual information, enabling perception, recognition, and interpretation of visual stimuli.
Parental Care
The investment of time and resources by parents to enhance the survival and development of their offspring, often seen in species with complex social structures.
Social Behaviors
Behaviors involving interactions among individuals within a species, often for cooperation, communication, and social structure maintenance, seen in primates like humans and chimpanzees.
Anthropoids
Bigger-brained primates including monkeys, apes, and humans, characterized by complex social behaviors, advanced visual systems, and often opposable thumbs.
Hominids
A group of large-brained primates, including humans, chimpanzees, gorillas, bonobos, and orangutans, characterized by complex social behaviors and, in humans, full bipedalism.
Bipedalism
The ability to walk upright on two legs, primarily seen in humans, distinguishing them from other great apes that use all four limbs for movement.
Australopithecus
An early hominid genus from Africa, living 4-2 million years ago, crucial in human evolution, known for bipedalism and species like "Lucy" (A. afarensis), a potential ancestor of the Homo genus.
Homo
A genus of hominids that includes modern humans and their close relatives, characterized by larger brain size, tool use, and bipedalism.
Neanderthals
An extinct hominid species closely related to modern humans, known for their robust build, large brains, and presence in Europe and Asia until about 40,000 years ago.
Cro-Magnon
Early modern humans in Europe, dating from around 40,000 to 10,000 years ago, known for their advanced tools, art, and cultural development, and considered direct ancestors of contemporary humans.