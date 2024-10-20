Primates and Homonids quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 24 ) Hide definitions

What genus is thought to be an ancestor of modern humans and lived from about 4 million to 2 million years ago? Australopithecus.

What is the common name given to the Australopithecus afarensis skeleton found in Africa? Lucy.

Which genus is believed to have evolved from Australopithecus and includes modern humans? Homo.

What does the name Homo habilis mean, and why were they named this? Handyman, because of their tool use.

Which early human species emigrated from Africa and is found in regions like the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia? Homo erectus.

What percentage of DNA do Neanderthals share with modern humans? 99.7%.

What is the scientific name for modern humans? Homo sapiens.

What term is used to refer to early European Homo sapiens? Cro-Magnon.

What theory suggests that Neanderthals interbred with Homo sapiens, leading to their assimilation? Assimilation theory.

What are the two major groups of primates? The two major groups of primates are prosimians and anthropoids (simians).

What is the primary characteristic that distinguishes hominids from other primates? Hominids are distinguished by their ability to walk bipedally, meaning on two feet.

Which part of the brain controls the complex visual systems in primates? The occipital lobe controls the complex visual systems in primates.

What is the significance of opposable thumbs in primates? Opposable thumbs allow for grasping, tool use, and fine motor skills.

Which genus is considered an important ancestor of modern humans? The genus Australopithecus is considered an important ancestor of modern humans.

What does the term 'bipedalism' refer to? Bipedalism refers to the ability to walk on two hind limbs.

What is the common name given to the Australopithecus afarensis skeleton found? The common name given to the Australopithecus afarensis skeleton is Lucy.

Which early human species is known for its tool use and is sometimes classified in the Australopithecus genus? Homo habilis is known for its tool use and is sometimes classified in the Australopithecus genus.

What is the primary difference between Homo sapiens and Neanderthals in terms of DNA similarity? Homo sapiens share 99.7% of their DNA with Neanderthals, while chimpanzees share about 98.8%.

What does the term 'Homo sapiens sapiens' refer to? Homo sapiens sapiens refers to anatomically modern humans, the subspecies of Homo sapiens.

What is the theory of assimilation regarding Neanderthals and Homo sapiens? The theory of assimilation suggests that Neanderthals interbred with Homo sapiens, leading to their absorption into the Homo sapiens species.

Which early human species emigrated from Africa and spread into Asia and Europe? Homo erectus emigrated from Africa and spread into Asia and Europe.

What is the significance of the genus Homo in human evolution? The genus Homo includes modern humans and is thought to have evolved from Australopithecus afarensis.

What are the two main features that characterize primates? Primates are characterized by large brains and sophisticated visual systems.