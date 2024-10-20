Skip to main content
Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance definitions Flashcards

Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance definitions
  • Codominance

    When two different alleles are both fully expressed in a heterozygous individual, resulting in a phenotype that simultaneously shows traits from both alleles without blending.

  • Blood Type

    Blood type is determined by the presence or absence of specific antigens (A, B, or none) on red blood cells, resulting from combinations of three alleles: IA, IB, and i.

  • Alleles

    Variants of a gene that arise by mutation and are found at the same place on a chromosome, influencing specific traits such as blood type.

  • Genotype

    The genetic makeup of an organism, consisting of the specific alleles inherited from both parents, which determines potential traits and characteristics.

  • Phenotype

    Observable traits or characteristics of an organism, resulting from the interaction of its genetic makeup and environmental influences.

  • Homozygous

    Having two identical alleles for a specific gene, resulting in a uniform expression of that trait.

  • Heterozygous

    Having two different alleles for a specific gene, resulting in a mixed or intermediate expression of traits.

  • Recessive

    An allele that is only expressed phenotypically when two copies are present, being masked by dominant alleles in heterozygous conditions.

  • Dominant

    An allele that masks the expression of a recessive allele in a heterozygous genotype, determining the organism's phenotype.

  • Surface Molecules

    Molecules on the cell surface that determine blood type by presenting specific antigens, which are recognized by the immune system and can trigger immune responses.

  • Type B

    A blood type characterized by the presence of B antigens on the surface of red blood cells, resulting from either two IB alleles or one IB allele and one i allele.

  • Type Ab

    A blood type characterized by the presence of both A and B antigens on red blood cells, resulting from codominant IA and IB alleles.

  • Type O

    Blood type characterized by the absence of A and B antigens on red blood cells, resulting from a homozygous recessive genotype (ii).

  • Incomplete Dominance

    A genetic inheritance pattern where heterozygous individuals exhibit a phenotype that is an intermediate blend of the two parental traits.

  • Pattern

    Of Inheritance A genetic mechanism where traits are passed from parents to offspring, involving dominant, recessive, or codominant alleles, resulting in specific phenotypic expressions.

  • Blended Phenotype

    A phenotype resulting from incomplete dominance where heterozygous individuals exhibit a mix of traits from both alleles, creating an intermediate appearance, such as pink flowers from red and white alleles.

  • Intermediate Phenotype

    A phenotype that results from the expression of both alleles in a heterozygote, showing a blend of traits from both parents.

  • ABO Blood Group System

    A genetic system in humans where three alleles (IA, IB, i) determine blood type, with IA and IB being codominant and i being recessive, resulting in four possible blood types: A, B, AB