Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance definitions Flashcards
Codominance
When two different alleles are both fully expressed in a heterozygous individual, resulting in a phenotype that simultaneously shows traits from both alleles without blending.
Blood Type
Blood type is determined by the presence or absence of specific antigens (A, B, or none) on red blood cells, resulting from combinations of three alleles: IA, IB, and i.
Alleles
Variants of a gene that arise by mutation and are found at the same place on a chromosome, influencing specific traits such as blood type.
Genotype
The genetic makeup of an organism, consisting of the specific alleles inherited from both parents, which determines potential traits and characteristics.
Phenotype
Observable traits or characteristics of an organism, resulting from the interaction of its genetic makeup and environmental influences.
Homozygous
Having two identical alleles for a specific gene, resulting in a uniform expression of that trait.
Heterozygous
Having two different alleles for a specific gene, resulting in a mixed or intermediate expression of traits.
Recessive
An allele that is only expressed phenotypically when two copies are present, being masked by dominant alleles in heterozygous conditions.
Dominant
An allele that masks the expression of a recessive allele in a heterozygous genotype, determining the organism's phenotype.
Surface Molecules
Molecules on the cell surface that determine blood type by presenting specific antigens, which are recognized by the immune system and can trigger immune responses.
Type B
A blood type characterized by the presence of B antigens on the surface of red blood cells, resulting from either two IB alleles or one IB allele and one i allele.
Type Ab
A blood type characterized by the presence of both A and B antigens on red blood cells, resulting from codominant IA and IB alleles.
Type O
Blood type characterized by the absence of A and B antigens on red blood cells, resulting from a homozygous recessive genotype (ii).
Incomplete Dominance
A genetic inheritance pattern where heterozygous individuals exhibit a phenotype that is an intermediate blend of the two parental traits.
Pattern
Of Inheritance A genetic mechanism where traits are passed from parents to offspring, involving dominant, recessive, or codominant alleles, resulting in specific phenotypic expressions.
Blended Phenotype
A phenotype resulting from incomplete dominance where heterozygous individuals exhibit a mix of traits from both alleles, creating an intermediate appearance, such as pink flowers from red and white alleles.
Intermediate Phenotype
A phenotype that results from the expression of both alleles in a heterozygote, showing a blend of traits from both parents.
ABO Blood Group System
A genetic system in humans where three alleles (IA, IB, i) determine blood type, with IA and IB being codominant and i being recessive, resulting in four possible blood types: A, B, AB