Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance quiz Flashcards
Terms in this set (10)
What is codominance in genetics?
Codominance is a pattern of inheritance where heterozygotes with two different alleles equally express both phenotypes from each allele in patches.
How does codominance differ from incomplete dominance?
In codominance, both alleles are equally expressed without blending, while in incomplete dominance, the heterozygote shows a blended intermediate phenotype.
What is an example of codominance in flowers?
An example of codominance in flowers is when a red flower allele and a white flower allele result in a flower with patches of both red and white.
What does the 'co' in codominance signify?
The 'co' in codominance signifies 'together,' indicating that both alleles dominate together.
What is the role of a Punnett square in studying codominance?
A Punnett square helps predict the genotypes and phenotypes of offspring, showing how both alleles are equally expressed in codominance.
What is the phenotype of a heterozygote in codominance?
The phenotype of a heterozygote in codominance shows both parental traits equally, such as patches of red and white in flowers.
What is epistasis in genetics?
Epistasis is when one gene's product affects the phenotype of another gene.
How does epistasis affect blood type in humans?
In human blood type, the H protein is necessary to attach A and B molecules to red blood cells; without a functional H protein, a person will have type O blood regardless of their IA or IB alleles.
What is the role of the H protein in blood type determination?
The H protein connects A and B molecules to the surface of red blood cells; without it, even IA or IB alleles result in type O blood.
How does the genotype affect the phenotype in the context of epistasis?
In epistasis, the presence of a functional or non-functional H protein determines whether A or B molecules can be attached to red blood cells, affecting the blood type phenotype.