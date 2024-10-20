Skip to main content
Innate Immunity definitions Flashcards

Innate Immunity definitions
  • Innate Immune System

    The body's first line of defense against pathogens, providing a rapid, non-specific response through barriers, phagocytes, and signaling molecules to prevent infection and initiate inflammation.

  • Pathogens

    Microorganisms or agents that cause disease in their host, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites.

  • Skin

    The body's outermost layer, acting as a physical barrier to protect internal tissues from pathogens, while also playing a role in the innate immune response.

  • Mucus

    A viscous secretion that traps pathogens at body openings, contains antimicrobial enzymes, and aids in their expulsion, providing a non-specific defense mechanism in the innate immune system.

  • Lysozymes

    Enzymes that degrade bacterial cell walls, found in mucus and other body fluids, providing a nonspecific defense against pathogens.

  • Leukocytes

    White blood cells that play a crucial role in the body's immune response by identifying and eliminating pathogens through various mechanisms, including phagocytosis and cytokine release.

  • Pathogen Associated Molecular Patterns

    Molecules on pathogens recognized by the innate immune system, triggering a non-specific immune response.

  • Lipopolysaccharides

    Molecules on bacterial cell surfaces that trigger the innate immune response by acting as pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs) recognized by pattern recognition receptors (PRRs).

  • Pattern Recognition Receptors

    Membrane receptors on immune cells that detect pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs) to trigger an innate immune response.

  • Toll Like Receptors

    Membrane receptors on immune cells that recognize pathogen-associated molecular patterns, triggering a signaling cascade to recruit other immune cells and initiate an immune response.

  • Neutrophils

    Phagocytic white blood cells that circulate in the blood, attracted to infection sites by cytokines, engulf and digest pathogens, acting as mobile warriors in the innate immune system.

  • Macrophages

    Immune cells that reside in tissues, engulf pathogens, and release signals to recruit other immune cells, playing a key role in both innate and adaptive immunity.