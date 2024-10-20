Innate Immunity quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 31 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary function of neutrophils in the innate immune system? Neutrophils perform phagocytosis, circulating in the blood and being attracted to infected tissues by cytokines.

How do macrophages differ from neutrophils in their role within the innate immune system? Macrophages are defenders that reside in tissues and organs, especially around the lymphatic system, and perform phagocytosis to remove pathogens.

What unique role do dendritic cells play in the immune response? Dendritic cells bridge the innate and adaptive immune systems by using phagocytosed material to stimulate the adaptive immune response.

Which cells are responsible for defending against multicellular parasites in the innate immune system? Eosinophils are responsible for defending against multicellular parasites.

What is the function of natural killer cells in the innate immune system? Natural killer cells identify and destroy virus-infected cells by triggering apoptosis.

What are interferons and what role do they play in the immune response? Interferons are cytokines that induce cells to interfere with viral replication.

How does the complement system contribute to the innate immune response? The complement system consists of proteins that form pores in pathogen membranes, causing them to lyse.

What triggers the inflammatory response in the innate immune system? The inflammatory response is triggered by chemokines released from wounded tissues and macrophages, which recruit immune cells to the infection site.

What is the role of mast cells in the inflammatory response? Mast cells release histamine, which constricts local blood vessels and dilates peripheral blood vessels to recruit more immune cells.

What is phagocytosis and which cells in the innate immune system perform this function? Phagocytosis is the process of engulfing and digesting pathogens, performed by neutrophils, macrophages, and dendritic cells.

What are cytokines and what role do they play in the immune response? Cytokines are chemical signals that attract immune cells to sites of infection.

How do natural killer cells recognize virus-infected cells? Natural killer cells recognize virus-infected cells by detecting changes in the cell surface markers and trigger apoptosis.

What is the role of chemokines in the immune response? Chemokines are a type of cytokine that recruits immune cells to the site of infection.

What is the function of histamine in the inflammatory response? Histamine constricts local blood vessels and dilates peripheral blood vessels to facilitate the recruitment of immune cells.

What is the significance of the complement system in the innate immune response? The complement system enhances the ability of antibodies and phagocytic cells to clear pathogens by forming pores in pathogen membranes.

What is the primary function of the innate immune system? The primary function of the innate immune system is to provide a non-specific first line of defense against pathogens.

How does the skin act as a barrier in the innate immune system? The skin acts as a physical barrier, protecting the body from pathogens, although it can be penetrated through injuries.

What role does mucus play in innate immunity? Mucus traps foreign invaders and contains antimicrobial enzymes that can kill pathogens.

What are lysozymes and where are they found? Lysozymes are enzymes that break down bacterial cell walls and are found in tissues exposed to potential pathogens.

What are Pathogen Associated Molecular Patterns (PAMPs)? PAMPs are molecules commonly displayed by pathogens that are recognized by the immune system as foreign.

What are pattern recognition receptors (PRRs) and their function? PRRs are membrane receptors on immune cells that identify PAMPs to recognize pathogens.

What is the function of Toll-like receptors (TLRs) in the innate immune system? TLRs are a type of PRR that initiate a signaling cascade to recruit other immune cells and mount an immune response.

