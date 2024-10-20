Interphase definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Interphase definitions

Interphase definitions
  • G1 Phase

    The initial phase of interphase where the cell grows, synthesizes proteins, and prepares for DNA replication.

  • DNA Replication

    The process in which a cell duplicates its DNA during the S phase of the cell cycle, ensuring each daughter cell receives an identical set of chromosomes.

  • S Phase

    The phase of the cell cycle where DNA replication occurs, ensuring each daughter cell receives an identical set of chromosomes.

  • G2 Phase

    The phase in the cell cycle where the cell undergoes final growth and checks for DNA damage before entering mitosis.

  • Interphase

    The cell cycle phase where the cell grows, replicates its DNA, and prepares for mitosis, encompassing G1, S, and G2 phases.

  • Cellular Division

    The process where a single cell divides to form two daughter cells, involving phases like G1, S, G2, and M, ensuring accurate DNA replication and chromosome separation.

  • Spindle Fibers

    Microtubules that attach to chromosomes during mitosis, ensuring accurate chromosome separation into daughter cells.

  • Mitotic Spindle

    Microtubule structure that forms during mitosis to separate chromosomes, ensuring each daughter cell receives the correct number of chromosomes.

  • Microtubules

    Cytoskeletal structures that form the mitotic spindle, essential for chromosome separation during cell division, organized by the centrosome.

  • Microtubule Organizing Center

    A cellular structure that nucleates and organizes microtubules, crucial for forming the mitotic spindle during cell division.

  • Centrosome

    A microtubule-organizing center that regulates the formation of the mitotic spindle, crucial for chromosome separation during cell division.