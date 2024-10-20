Interphase definitions Flashcards
Terms in this set (11)
G1 Phase
The initial phase of interphase where the cell grows, synthesizes proteins, and prepares for DNA replication.
DNA Replication
The process in which a cell duplicates its DNA during the S phase of the cell cycle, ensuring each daughter cell receives an identical set of chromosomes.
S Phase
The phase of the cell cycle where DNA replication occurs, ensuring each daughter cell receives an identical set of chromosomes.
G2 Phase
The phase in the cell cycle where the cell undergoes final growth and checks for DNA damage before entering mitosis.
Interphase
The cell cycle phase where the cell grows, replicates its DNA, and prepares for mitosis, encompassing G1, S, and G2 phases.
Cellular Division
The process where a single cell divides to form two daughter cells, involving phases like G1, S, G2, and M, ensuring accurate DNA replication and chromosome separation.
Spindle Fibers
Microtubules that attach to chromosomes during mitosis, ensuring accurate chromosome separation into daughter cells.
Mitotic Spindle
Microtubule structure that forms during mitosis to separate chromosomes, ensuring each daughter cell receives the correct number of chromosomes.
Microtubules
Cytoskeletal structures that form the mitotic spindle, essential for chromosome separation during cell division, organized by the centrosome.
Microtubule Organizing Center
A cellular structure that nucleates and organizes microtubules, crucial for forming the mitotic spindle during cell division.
Centrosome
A microtubule-organizing center that regulates the formation of the mitotic spindle, crucial for chromosome separation during cell division.