Introduction to Biology definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Biology definitions
  • Archaeology

    The study of human history and prehistory through the excavation and analysis of artifacts, structures, and other physical remains.

  • Geology

    The scientific study of Earth's physical structure, substances, history, and processes.

  • Anthropology

    The study of human societies, cultures, and their development.

  • Eukaryotic Cells

    Cells with a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, found in organisms like plants, animals, fungi, and protists.

  • Prokaryotic Cells

    lacking a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, typically unicellular, and include bacteria and archaea.

  • Multicellular Organisms

    composed of multiple cells that differentiate and specialize to perform various functions within the organism.

  • Unicellular Organisms

    consisting of a single cell, performing all necessary life functions within that one cell.