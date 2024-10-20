Introduction to Biology definitions Flashcards
Archaeology
The study of human history and prehistory through the excavation and analysis of artifacts, structures, and other physical remains.
Geology
The scientific study of Earth's physical structure, substances, history, and processes.
Anthropology
The study of human societies, cultures, and their development.
Eukaryotic Cells
Cells with a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, found in organisms like plants, animals, fungi, and protists.
Prokaryotic Cells
lacking a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, typically unicellular, and include bacteria and archaea.
Multicellular Organisms
composed of multiple cells that differentiate and specialize to perform various functions within the organism.
Unicellular Organisms
consisting of a single cell, performing all necessary life functions within that one cell.