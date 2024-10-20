Introduction to Biology exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
  • What is the literal meaning of biology?

    The scientific study of life.

  • What does the prefix 'bio' mean?

    Life.

  • What does the suffix '-ology' mean?

    The study of.

  • Unicellular

    Organisms consisting of a single cell.

  • Multicellular

    Organisms composed of multiple cells.

  • What is the smallest and most basic fundamental unit of life?

    The cell.

  • Organism

    Any individual form of life.

  • What does the root 'uni' mean?

    One.

  • What does the root 'multi' mean?

    Multiple or many.

  • How can unicellular organisms usually be seen?

    With microscopes.

  • How many cells do humans consist of?

    Trillions of cells.

  • What term applies to both single-cell bacteria and humans?

    Organism.

  • What is the Greek root for 'life'?

    Bio.

  • What is the Greek root for 'study'?

    Ology.

  • What is an example of a multicellular organism?

    Humans.

  • What is an example of a unicellular organism?

    Bacterium.

  • What does the term 'organism' refer to?

    Any individual form of life.

  • What is the fundamental unit of life?

    The cell.

  • What type of organisms are usually microscopic?

    Unicellular organisms.

  • What type of organisms are humans?

    Multicellular organisms.

  • What does the term 'unicellular' mean?

    Consisting of a single cell.

  • What does the term 'multicellular' mean?

    Consisting of multiple cells.

  • What is the study of life called?

    Biology.

  • What is the significance of understanding unicellular and multicellular classifications?

    It helps explore the diversity of life and the fundamental unit of life, the cell.

  • What is the primary focus of biology?

    The scientific study of life.

  • What is the main difference between unicellular and multicellular organisms?

    Unicellular organisms consist of one cell, while multicellular organisms consist of multiple cells.

  • What is the root meaning of 'uni' in unicellular?

    One.

  • What is the root meaning of 'multi' in multicellular?

    Multiple or many.

  • What is the smallest unit of life?

    The cell.