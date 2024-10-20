Introduction to Biology exam Flashcards
What is the literal meaning of biology?
The scientific study of life.
What does the prefix 'bio' mean?
Life.
What does the suffix '-ology' mean?
The study of.
Unicellular
Organisms consisting of a single cell.
Multicellular
Organisms composed of multiple cells.
What is the smallest and most basic fundamental unit of life?
The cell.
Organism
Any individual form of life.
What does the root 'uni' mean?
One.
What does the root 'multi' mean?
Multiple or many.
How can unicellular organisms usually be seen?
With microscopes.
How many cells do humans consist of?
Trillions of cells.
What term applies to both single-cell bacteria and humans?
Organism.
What is the significance of understanding unicellular and multicellular classifications?
It helps explore the diversity of life and the fundamental unit of life, the cell.
