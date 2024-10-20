Introduction to Biology quiz #2 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Introduction to Biology quiz #2
  • What is the definition of biology?
    Biology is the scientific study of life, derived from the Greek roots 'bio' meaning life and 'ology' meaning study.
  • What is the smallest and most basic fundamental unit of life?
    The smallest and most basic fundamental unit of life is the cell.
  • What does the term 'organism' refer to in biology?
    The term 'organism' refers to any individual form of life, including both unicellular and multicellular forms.
  • What is the difference between unicellular and multicellular organisms?
    Unicellular organisms consist of a single cell, while multicellular organisms are composed of multiple cells.
  • How are unicellular organisms typically observed?
    Unicellular organisms are usually so small that they can only be seen with microscopes.
  • What does the root 'uni' in 'unicellular' mean?
    The root 'uni' in 'unicellular' means one.
  • What does the root 'multi' in 'multicellular' mean?
    The root 'multi' in 'multicellular' means multiple or many.
  • Why are humans considered multicellular organisms?
    Humans are considered multicellular organisms because they consist of trillions of cells.
  • What is an example of a multicellular organism?
    An example of a multicellular organism is a human being.
  • What is an example of a unicellular organism?
    An example of a unicellular organism is a single-cell bacterium.