Introduction to Biology quiz #2 Flashcards
What is the definition of biology?
Biology is the scientific study of life, derived from the Greek roots 'bio' meaning life and 'ology' meaning study.What is the smallest and most basic fundamental unit of life?
The smallest and most basic fundamental unit of life is the cell.What does the term 'organism' refer to in biology?
The term 'organism' refers to any individual form of life, including both unicellular and multicellular forms.What is the difference between unicellular and multicellular organisms?
Unicellular organisms consist of a single cell, while multicellular organisms are composed of multiple cells.How are unicellular organisms typically observed?
Unicellular organisms are usually so small that they can only be seen with microscopes.What does the root 'uni' in 'unicellular' mean?
The root 'uni' in 'unicellular' means one.What does the root 'multi' in 'multicellular' mean?
The root 'multi' in 'multicellular' means multiple or many.Why are humans considered multicellular organisms?
Humans are considered multicellular organisms because they consist of trillions of cells.What is an example of a multicellular organism?
An example of a multicellular organism is a human being.What is an example of a unicellular organism?
An example of a unicellular organism is a single-cell bacterium.