Introduction to Biology quiz #3 Flashcards
What do the Greek roots 'bio' and 'ology' mean in the word 'biology'?
'Bio' means life and 'ology' means the study of.How are organisms classified based on their cellular structure?
Organisms are classified as unicellular if they consist of a single cell, or multicellular if they are composed of multiple cells.Why are most unicellular organisms not visible to the naked eye?
Most unicellular organisms are microscopic and can only be seen with a microscope.Are humans unicellular or multicellular organisms? Explain.
Humans are multicellular organisms because they are made up of trillions of cells.Give an example of a unicellular organism.
Bacteria are an example of unicellular organisms.Why is understanding the classification of organisms as unicellular or multicellular important in biology?
Understanding this classification helps explore the diversity of life and the fundamental unit of life, the cell.What does the prefix 'multi-' mean in the term 'multicellular'?
The prefix 'multi-' means many or multiple.What is the main difference between unicellular and multicellular organisms?
Unicellular organisms consist of one cell, while multicellular organisms consist of multiple cells.What is the significance of studying biology?
Studying biology helps us understand the diversity of life and the basic principles that govern living organisms.What are some examples of multicellular organisms besides humans?
Examples include plants, animals, and fungi.